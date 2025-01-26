What Will UCLA's Future With the Pac-12 Look Like?
UCLA and the Pac-12 conference have a long, toxic, complicated history that resembles a modern-day romance that turns into drama no one cares about. The problem is that the two sides are going to have to play nice as several schools slated to play UCLA over the next six years will be moving into the Pac-12.
Starting in 2026, Fresno State, Utah State, Colorado State, Boise State and San Diego State will become members of the Pac-12 which becomes an issue as UCLA plays San Diego State in 2026 and 2031. They also play at Fresno State in 2032.
UCLA's exit of the conference, alongside USC, triggered a massive exodus that ruined the conference's prestige. To say that things are tense between the two would be putting it lightly. With non-conference game slots open in 2028, 2029 and 2031, if UCLA wishes to remain on the west coast for those games, it may have to play nice with its former conference in order to schedule games.
If the Pac-12 doesn't want to play nice, there's still some inland options with the Mountain West and Big 12 available as well as scheduling home and home series across the country, establishing the Bruin footprint in different places.
There's another factor that would play into UCLA and the Pac-12 coming together and that's the level of respect the Pac-12 gets from the College Football Committee. If the committee believes the level of football being played is worthy of a Power 5 auto bid, that could drive their price up to play. If things go as I expect and the Pac-12 has to compete for the G5 auto bid, UCLA may be in the bargaining chair as those teams would want to play a Big Ten team as a win would likely allow that team to leap another G5 team if they have the same record.
There are a lot of moving pieces in play and without the known thoughts of the athletic directors involved, there is no way to tell how things will play out. Without knowing the Pac-12's influence on the College Football Playoff, as once said in the hit TV show, "The Wire": "No spin on a knuckleball, you still can't tell how it's gonna break."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.