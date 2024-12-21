Where UCLA Stands in Transfer Portal Rankings
UCLA football has been on a mission this month, taking full advantage of the winter transfer window by stocking up at positions of need as Coach DeShaun Foster looks to make a big leap going into Year 2 at the helm.
Already this offseason, the Bruins have landed 11 transfer commits, a number that should only grow as plenty of transfers are still searching for new homes.
According to 247Sports, as of 1:30 a.m. CST, UCLA's 2025 transfer portal haul ranks 11th in the nation. All of its commits are 3-star transfers, per 247Sports.
So far, the Bruins have had 19 players enter the portal, but between their 2025 recruiting class and portal landings, it's safe to say they have gained a lot of ground, though, there is still more work to do.
UCLA still needs to address some position groups, including quarterback and running back, as the Bruins are without starters at both those positions. It also needs to continue to target the offensive line and interior defensive line.
There's still a lot of offseason left, but fans may be a little concerned there is still a vacancy under center, as it's always an unsettling feeling when there isn't a QB1 in the program.
UCLA's ranking on 247Sports is the fourth-best among Big Ten teams. It trails only Minnesota (10th), Wisconsin (ninth) and Oregon (sixth).
The Bruins came up just short of a bowl game this past season but made an admirable push toward the goal after starting the season 1-5. They began to dig themselves out of that hole, stringing together three straight wins, including back-to-back road victories. All three of those games came down to the wire, but the Bruins were able to find a way to come away as the victors.
UCLA then took back-to-back losses against two tough Big Ten opponents, including Washington on the road and its greatest rival, USC, at home.
That final loss to the Trojans ultimately put the Bruins' bowl game hopes to rest, but they went out strong with a victory over Fresno State at home in their season finale.
UCLA seems to be heading in the right direction so far this offseason, and despite losses like Carson Schwesinger, T.J. Harden, Logan Loya, Kain Medrano, Ethan Garbers and Justyn Martin, there activity in the portal is a sign it will be able to bounce back.
