Who Was The Bruin' Offensive MVP?
The UCLA Bruins did not finish the way they wanted to this season, but the fact that they even had a chance to become bowl-eligible in the final two weeks of the season was incredible and largely due to the play of the Bruins' offensive MVP, senior quarterback Ethan Garbers.
The Bruins got off to a 1-5 start to the season, playing four of the nation's best teams ranked inside the top 25. Garbers totaled four touchdown passes and nine interceptions in that six-game span and looked to be having one of the worst seasons for a starting quarterback in the Big Ten.
At the midway point of the season, Garbers had a switch flip and was completely dominant in the final six games of the year. Starting with Rutgers in Week 6, Garbers went on a run where he tossed 12 touchdown passes and just two interceptions, leading his team to a 4-2 record in their final six.
The Bruins had a real chance in their final few weeks of the season to become bowl-eligible, but a couple of disappointing losses to Washington and USC would keep them out for the first time since 2020. Garbers still played well in those games, earning three touchdowns and zero picks.
The Newport Beach, California native threw for over 200 yards in each contest and finished the season completing 64.7% of his passes. The offensive production went through Garbers and the passing game all season long and his contributions were extremely impactful in multiple wins.
Garbers finished the season with 2,727 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions and one rushing touchdown on 137 rush yards. His touchdown to interception may be a bit rough, but understanding what he was able to do in the back half of the season was nothing short of incredible.
The Bruins will greatly miss Garbers next year for not only his skill set but his passion for the game and competitiveness. He was credited by Coach DeShaun Foster as a "gamer" and a leader that would always stay positive no matter how the game results. He was the ultimate competitor.
