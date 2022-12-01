Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On

The college football coaching carousel is well under way, and it is starting to have some ripple effects on recruiting in the Pac-12.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Carter Shaw committed to UCLA football as a preferred walk-on Wednesday, the prospect announced on Instagram. The wideout is the son of former Stanford head coach David Shaw, who resigned Sunday after 12 seasons and two Rose Bowl wins with the Cardinal.

Carter Shaw picked up offers from Yale, San Jose State and Dartmouth in June, but many believed he might follow in his father's footsteps and wind up at Stanford next fall.

With David Shaw leaving his post up north, though, coach Chip Kelly and wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel are welcoming his son to Westwood with open arms. Kelly has been close with Shaw for well over a decade, with the former starting as Oregon's offensive coordinator in 2007 and the latter starting as Stanford's offensive coordinator in 2006.

Carter Shaw played on both sides of the ball at Sacred Heart Prep (CA), emerging as a top pass-catcher and defensive back his junior year.

In 2021, Shaw racked up 181 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions while totaling 49 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four passes defended. In 2022, Shaw went for 477 yards and seven touchdowns on 26 catches while recording 33 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and seven passes defended.

Shaw made an appearance at the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassman combine in Oakland back in May, and he earned a three-star rating from 247Sports not long after. Although Rivals, ESPN and On3 do not have Shaw rated, the 6-foot-2, 18-pound prospect is 247Sports' No. 183 athlete in the country and their No. 233 recruit in California.

UCLA has 11 scholarship commits in its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks No. 59 in the country and No. 9 in the Pac-12. The top-rated prospect committed to the Bruins is four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClure out of Mater Dei Catholic (CA).

Shaw also joins three-star Norco (CA) wideout Grant Gray among the reinforcements for the receiving corps. All three of the incoming freshman pass-catchers are at least 6-foot-2.

Former Duke transfer Jake Bobo is the only UCLA receiver who exhausted his collegiate eligibility this season. Former Texas A&M transfer Kam Brown, speedster Kazmeir Allen and former walk-on Josiah Norwood each have one year of bonus eligibility to burn, but it remains to be seen if they will use it.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF CARTER SHAW/INSTAGRAM