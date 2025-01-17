Will UCLA Alum Steele Find Playing Time in Chiefs' Potential Playoff Run?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a date with the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Former UCLA running back Carson Steele is listed on the roster for the Chiefs, but will Steele only be watching from the sidelines, or will he find time in the big game?
This season, Steele played in all 17 games and collected 56 carries that went for 183 rushing yards. Averaging 3.3 yards per rushing attempt, Steele was a reliable option when needing to step in for Kareem Hunt or Isiah Pacheco or taking snaps at fullback.
One of the biggest games for Steele this season came in the final game of the regular season. With the Chiefs resting their starters, Steele carried the football eight times and rushed for 25 rushing yards.
The best game of Steele's rookie campaign came in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. Against the Falcons, Steele dropped a career high in both carries with 17 and rushing yards, with 72. Still awaiting his first pro touchdown, Steele has the chops to be a big contributor for the Chiefs in years to come when looking at the numbers he posted with UCLA.
As a Bruin, Steele played in 12 games, had 167 carries and totaled 847 rushing yards on the season. Former running back for Ball State, Steele had the best season of his collegiate career. Posting 286 carries on the season and totaling 1,556 rushing yards, Steele knows a thing or two about how to be a reliable running back.
For the Chiefs, the powerhouse team may lean with their more experienced running backs before giving the ball to Steele. On the season, Steele went five games straight without a carry. Still learning the ways of how to be an established running back, Steele could be a part of championship-caliber teams for years to come.
As for the game against the Texans, Steele could find his way into the game if the Chiefs were to blow out their opponents. If the game remains close, UCLA fans should expect Chiefs coach Andy Reid to stick with his veteran running backs since they have experienced playoff atmospheres.
