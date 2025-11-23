UCLA Regains Commitment From Three-Star Offensive Lineman
It's difficult to describe how good a job UCLA's recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux, has done rebuilding the Bruins’ 2026 class.
After the Bruins parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, 13 commits decommitted from the program. Over the past month, UCLA has now brought back three of those decommits, including a three-star offensive lineman who recommitted on Saturday.
Former UCLA 2026 OL Decommit Rejoins the Bruins
On Nov 22, Cooper Javorsky, a three-star interior offensive lineman prospect from San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, California, announced on X that he would be recommitting to the Bruins.
- "Sometimes stepping back shows you where you belong @UCLAFootball. Couldn’t stay away. I’m home," Javorsky wrote.
Javorsky had initially committed to UCLA in June, but decommitted from the program after Foster was fired. He evaluated his options throughout the fall and was being pursued by several programs, including Auburn, UNLV, and Utah State.
Despite having interest from other schools, Javorsky remained in contact with the Bruins' coaching staff and took a visit to Westwood for UCLA's game against Nebraska.
After his visit, he spoke with Rivals’ Adam Gorney. He explained that, even though he had decommitted from UCLA, the staff still treated him like family and were ready to welcome him back with open arms if he decided to recommit.
- "The majority of it is, ‘We’re ready when you are,’” Javorsky told Gorney last week. “They still show that they have a lot of interest in me and it’s not anything crazy but when I was talking to [recruiting staffer] Aaron Brin he was asking me when I was coming back."
UCLA's push for Javorsky has paid off, as he has now rejoined the Bruins' 2026 class as the program's 17th commit in the cycle. The 6'4", 295-pound offensive lineman is a solid prospect, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 663 overall player in the country, the No. 67 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 49 recruit from California.
Javorsky is the third UCLA decommit who has recommitted to the program, joining three-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones and three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau.
Darlington, Friloux, and the rest of the Bruins' recruiting staff deserve a ton of credit for what they've been able to accomplish on the recruiting trail in the last month, and they likely aren't done either, as UCLA is still targeting a few more 2026 prospects ahead of Early National Signing Day.
