What’s Fueling UCLA to Finish a Rollercoaster Season
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) may not officially be done for this season, but last week's 48-10 loss to No. 1 Ohio State officially put an end to their quest to complete a turnaround after starting the season 0-4.
Regardless, when you're a Tim Skipper team, you're always going to compete against who is in front of you, and the Bruins have a home clash against the Washington Huskies.
After the rollercoaster that this season was, how are players still finding motivation to go out and compete when they technically have nothing to play for more than pride? Well, Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen shared a great perspective during Tuesday's media availability.
"This is football," Pedersen said. "This is the game we love. We play this. I always think of it as this is a children's game. We're just big kids playing the kids' game. And, obviously, as you keep rising up the ranks, you get compensated for it and it's people's livelihoods and everything. But at the end of the day, it's a game.
"You know, there's lines and a ball and we just need to have fun and stay motivated. And at the end of the day, I think a lot of us are trying to make it to the next level, the NFL, and people are just watching the games, right? It's not just disregarding. So, play for yourself, play for the university, play for the name on the back of your jersey.
"There's a lot to play for this late in the season. Great things happen. So, we can go out there and win and end the 2025 season with two wins. I think that'd be phenomenal."
This time of the season is when reflection starts to kick in, and interim head coach Tim Skipper could potentially be coaching his final game at the Rose Bowl against Washington on Saturday. So, naturally, he reflected on it.
Skipper Reflects on UCLA Tenure Ahead of Final Rose Bowl Game
Skipper was brought in on a senior advisory role under DeShaun Foster and was promoted once the second-year head coach was dismissed three weeks into the season. Skipper holds a 2-1 record in the Rose Bowl, including a signature upset win against No. 7 Penn State that kicked off a three-game win streak.
During Monday's media availability, Skipper was prompted about the thought of Saturday's bout against Washington being his final Rose Bowl game. He admittedly hadn't given it much thought, and probably won't until the season is over.
"I mean, I haven't even gone there," Skipper said on his favorite memory in the stadium. "I'm one of those people that I don't think about the past until the season's over. Then I kind of reflect. So I really don't-- it's just been an honor, you know, to be able to wear these colors and go out there and give our all. So, that would be the memory right there.
"I know the Penn State game will come to mind once I truly reflect and all that stuff, but just the kids playing hard and giving it all we got; that's the main thing."
