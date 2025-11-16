Grading Donovan Dent's Performance vs No. 5 Arizona
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins shook off some early season concerns and rose to the occasion against rival No. 5 Arizona in the Intuit Dome for the Hall of Fame Classic, but lost in thrilling fashion, 69-65.
Many were dubious on the Bruins because of their early-season struggles against middling teams like Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the year, but they initiated the intensity and rode with one of the nation's best all game.
UCLA center Xavier Booker was the most impactful player on the floor for early stretches of the game, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds, but senior forward Tyler Bilodeau was the source of intensity, posting 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
The story of the night was physicality and winning on the margins, and the Bruins set the tone physically and did everything right on the margins, the Wildcats just executed more down the stretch.
UCLA returns on Tuesday, Nov. 18, to take on Mike Bibby's Sacramento State Hornets for the Empire Classic in Pauley Pavilion.
Donovan Dent Continues to Struggle
As great an offensive table setter as he is, Donovan Dent has struggled woefully from the field early in this season. And it's not for a lack of good looks at the rim.
He's generating good shots (for he and his teammates), but he just can't get anything to fall. Dent finished with just 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting and didn't attempt a single 3-pointer. Granted, Arizona was showing him some early blitzes.
However, he finished with eight assists and was consistently orchestrating the offense. Bilodeau, Booker and Dailey all stepped up scoring, but there will be nights where Dent is going to need to get it through the net.
Dent's season averages move to 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game on 39.0/25.0/78.6 shooting splits. He's up on assist production from his Mountain West Player of the Year campaign last season, but down on points by nearly six per game.
Dent's Grade vs Arizona
Fans certainly would have wanted Dent to be a little more efficient from the field, but he was still crucial to UCLA's offensive success. The Dent acclimates to the pace and physicality of the Big Ten, the more efficient he will become from the field.
Not to mention, the star guard was coming off a missed game with a muscle strain. The Bruins' forthcoming schedule will be the perfect ramp up for Dent as they enter Big Ten conference play.
