How UCLA RB Jalen Berger Has Stepped Up This Season
Jalen Berger has carved out a real role in UCLA's backfield this season. Despite Saturday's 28-21 loss to Nebraska, where he scored on a one-yard wildcat run, the running back has delivered when called upon. His three-touchdown performance against Michigan State remains his signature moment, and his pass-catching ability has proven valuable in critical situations.
Berger's Breakout Game Highlights Growing Role
UCLA's official recap confirmed Berger's breakout performance at Michigan State on October 11. He scored three touchdowns in the 38-13 victory, finishing with 83 rushing yards on 13 carries and two receiving touchdowns on three catches for 24 yards.
The game marked a homecoming of sorts for Berger, who played at Michigan State in 2022 and 2023. His performance helped UCLA dominate in the red zone and control the game's tempo from the second quarter onward. Those two receiving scores came in critical moments, showing exactly what makes him valuable to this offense.
That Michigan State explosion was the highlight of what's been a steady season for Berger. Through nine games, he has 249 rushing yards on 59 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. He holds the third-most rushing attempts among UCLA's running backs, fitting into a committee approach that spreads the workload.
His receiving work has added another dimension beyond the traditional running back role. Berger has caught six passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns this season. That dual-threat ability gives offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy more options when designing plays near the goal line.
The coaching staff's trust in Berger showed up clearly against Maryland on October 18. He received a season-high 19 carries in UCLA's 20-17 win, with the Bruins leaning on him heavily in the fourth quarter to run the clock and secure the victory.
Berger isn't putting up gaudy numbers compared to the Big Ten's top backs. He ranks 33rd in the conference with 249 rushing yards, far behind leaders like Michigan's Justice Haynes with 857 yards or Nebraska's Emmett Johnson with 837 yards. Those numbers tell only part of the story, though.
UCLA uses multiple running backs and Berger's role is situational rather than volume-based. His 59 carries reflect a planned committee, not a lack of trust. Where Berger separates himself from other rotation backs is his receiving work near the goal line. The Michigan State game showcased this perfectly when he caught those two short touchdown passes, giving UCLA's offense the versatility it needs in scoring situations.
That red zone effectiveness matters for a UCLA team sitting at 3-6 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play. The offense has been inconsistent, but the Bruins rank sixth nationally in red zone scoring percentage. Berger's ability to convert near the goal line has been part of that success.
Berger has proven to be a reliable piece in UCLA's running back rotation. The Michigan State game showed what he can do when the offense gets him involved in multiple ways. The Bruins travel to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 15 before hosting Washington and visiting USC to close the season. With bowl eligibility still in play, his ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver could be crucial.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.