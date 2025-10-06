Notable Performances that Led to UCLA's Upset Win
The UCLA Bruins, coming into this game, were a 24-point underdog and had just gotten rid of most of their coaching staff. No one could've predicted this storybook victory over No.7 Penn State (now unranked).
Many factors contributed to why this upset came so easily for the Bruins. They were able to establish the run game effectively and maintain control of the game. Key factors that the Bruins had to figure out if they wanted to turn the season around.
The Key Factors
Another notable factor that must be mentioned is how well Jerry Neuheisel performed in his play-calling debut. Penn State didn't have an answer for Neuhesisel, impressive given that the Bruins had two days to learn the offense. Nico Iamaleava also deserves recognition; he accounted for all five of UCLA's touchdowns.
The primary reason for UCLA's slow start this season was its inability to establish a consistent run game. Going into this game, they knew this needed to change. On the opening drive of the game, they amassed over 50 yards rushing.
Nico Iamaleava again led the team in rushing with a mind-blowing 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns. However, Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas also got involved; both backs rushed for over 60 yards. The trio would combine for 251 rushing yards.
Penn State didn't have an answer for the run. In a previous article, it was mentioned how important it would be for UCLA not to let star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton wreck the game. They accomplished this by running the ball in the opposite direction from him.
Without a doubt, Nico Iamaleava had the best game of his career against Penn State. During the game, he would complete 17/24 passes for 166 passing yards, as well as two touchdowns. As mentioned before, he would also rush for 128 yards with three touchdowns.
Iamaleava was an essential reason for the Bruins' success on Saturday. His ability to run and convert on third down was crucial in extending drives, ultimately leading to points. For the first time all season, fans felt confident the Bruins would convert on third down on the back of Iamaleava.
Another reason why Iamaleava was able to make such an impact was his ability to create explosive plays. Late in the third quarter on third and seven, Iamaleava would take off for 52 yards. This would completely shift the momentum of the game at that point, as Penn State had scored 14 unanswered points before that play.
Kwazi Gilmer had one of his best games of the season against Penn State. He needed to know if there was any hope in taking down the Nittany Lions. In the game, he would rack up five catches for 79 yards, and he was able to add a touchdown.
Glimer made a huge impact on why this game went the Bruins' way. Four of his catches would create first downs, extending drives that would allow UCLA to take control of the game. A significant issue for the Bruins coming into this game was their inability to keep drives alive. Gilmer was essential in making this a non-factor on Saturday.
His biggest play of the game came in the second quarter, when he caught a 43-yard pass from Nico Iamaleava to set them up in the red zone, where the Bruins would eventually score to make the score 24-7. This allowed UCLA to take full control of the first half, and it is a huge reason why the upset was so easy for the Bruins.
UCLA shocked the world with its win over Penn State on Saturday. Real fans knew the talent was there, and it was just a matter of time before the Bruins started to succeed. Momentum is back on the Bruins' side (finally).
Looking Ahead
Their next test is against a decent 3-2 Michigan State team; the Bruins need their playmakers to step up once again. Fans are hoping the game against Penn State isn't a fluke and that UCLA can carry this success throughout the rest of the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.