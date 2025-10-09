How To Watch UCLA MBB at Big Ten Media Day
Basketball season is almost here and fans will get their first look at the UCLA Bruins at Big Ten Media Day on Thursday.
Head coach Mick Cronin and seniors Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark will be representing the Bruins in Chicago to mark one step closer to their highly-anticipated season.
UCLA Bruins on SI will have you covered with all the recaps and stories from Thursday, but if you want to watch the Bruins live at media day, here's how:
How To Watch UCLA, Big Ten Media Day
What: UCLA at Big Ten Media Day
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2025
Where: Chicago, Illinois
Watch: Big Ten Network & FOX Sports App
Who: Mick Cronin, Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark
Time: 11:45 a.m. (PT)
Cronin's Bruins are one of the most anticipated teams out of Westwood in a while, all thanks to the addition of former New Mexico guard and Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent, who is already receiving All-Big Ten buzz.
Dent Recognized in Preseason Conference Awards
Mick Cronin landed one of the most dynamic players he's had in his tenure coaching the UCLA Bruins in New Mexico transfer guard Donovan Dent.
Just under a month until the long-anticipated 2025-26 season starts, Dent is already making waves in a newer, bigger conference than he's used to. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year was one of 10 hoopers to make the preseason All-Big Ten Men's Basketball team, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.
Here's the list of names on the Big Ten's preseason team:
- Donovan Dent, UCLA
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Bennett Stritz, Iowa
- Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
- Nate Bittle, Oregon
- Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
- John Blackwell, Wisconsin
Dent will be one of the biggest names to watch in all of college hoops, not just the Big Ten. He has a skillset that Cronin hasn't had at point guard in his career. And the Bruins' coach acknowledges that.
Cronin: Dent Changes Everything For UCLA
Cronin hasn't quite had a point guard of Dent's skill during his tenure as the Bruins' had coach, and he acknowledged that in a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
"Donovan Dent, let's just be [honest], he changes things," Cronin said. "He changes the world for your team offensively. You go into every game knowing that you have a guy that can just dominate on the offensive end. My challenge to him is consistency, work ethic, practice habits -- the things I think will get him to the NBA. ... He definitely changes the world when you have one of the best point guards in the country."
After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.
UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.
With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.
