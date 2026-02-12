Cronin Sees Potential Good News as UCLA Readies for Michigan

It appears the UCLA men's basketball team may get some good news as it emerges from a pseudo-bye week to take on the No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines this weekend, as one of its stars inches closer to a return.



Senior guard Skyy Clark has been out with a hamstring injury since early January, and if things go well the rest of the week, there's a chance he could suit up for the Bruins' biggest game this year.



"He's got to stack practices. He hasn't been stacking, and that's the problem," head coach Mick Cronin told the media at practice on Wednesday. "Hopefully, he can stack a few in this week. ... There's been a system of trying to get him to this week, where he would have a whole week to get ready for the game. That's kind of been the thought for a couple weeks."



A Positive Bye Week

This is the most positive update on Clark's injury yet, but given the history of the other injury updates involving Clark this season, it's best to take Cronin's thoughts with a grain of salt. He previously said that the injury was getting better before last month's Ohio State game, and that Clark was participating in some things on the court. Yet. he was not healthy enough to play that weekend, and further updates since then have not sounded positive.



Skyy Clark in defensive drills at #UCLA’s practice pic.twitter.com/flxPhddXuO — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) February 11, 2026

It sounds like the injury was worse than the team revealed when it first occurred, but Clark has not had any setbacks in his recovery. It's just been a difficult injury to predict and manage, and he was on the court on Wednesday.



"I'm not going to reveal the extent," Cronin added. "He had a bad hamstring injury, guys. It was real. What they would term a 'Grade 1,' I guess. ... They start the tests, and I just want to know if he's out or not."



Staying Afloat



Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Peter Bandelj (9) as he goes for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cronin and his group deserve a ton of credit for keeping their team in the position it's in, still fully alive for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid despite some inconsistencies and lack of player availability that goes beyond Clark's hamstring injury.



Sophomore guard Trent Perry has had the most profound impact on the team in his absence, developing into a lethal scoring threat in the backcourt, and transfer Donovan Dent has found his game. Once Clark returns, that will give the Bruins a legitimate three-man punch in the backcourt, along with leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau up front.



UCLA at work defending baseline drives, with guard Skyy Clark participating as the Bruins hope to have him back.



Head coach Mick Cronin said it’s a matter of whether Clark can stack continuous practices before being cleared. pic.twitter.com/iOLjRZDpCy — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) February 11, 2026

If the senior is able to return against Michigan on Saturday, it'll give the Bruins a massive boost toward pulling off another top-five upset and an increased confidence going into its toughest stretch of the season, knowing that they took a big blow and kept the ship from capsizing.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .