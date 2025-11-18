How To Watch UCLA Bounce Back vs Sacramento State
The No. 19 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are reeling from their first loss of the season against then-fifth-ranked Arizona and are looking to get back on track before the start of conference play. Up next is a non-conference matchup against a buzzing team in the mid-major ranks, Mike Bibby's Sacramento State Hornets.
Despite the result of Friday's 69-65 thrilling loss to the Wildcats, UCLA showed that it could rise to the occasion against one of the nation's best teams. It was a needed performance as concerns around the Bruins was builidng because of some lackluster outings against middling teams to start the season.
With a ranked matchup behind them, the Bruins have two games in Pauley Pavilion against Sacramento State and Presbyterian before heading to San Francisco to take on California in the Chase Center.
Here's how you can watch the Bruins take on Bibby, former budding high school star Mikey Williams and Shaqir O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
How To Watch
What: (19) UCLA Bruins vs. Sacramento State Hornets
When: Tuesday, Nov. 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Announcers: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 106 or 195
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
UCLA History vs Sacramento State
The Bruins and Hornets will be meeting for the fourth time in history. Their last matchup took place in early November of the 2022-23 season where the Bruins came out with an easy 76-50, led by former Bruin Jaylen Clark, who finished with 17 points and seven steals and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.
UCLA owns the all-time series with a 3-0 record. The two programs first matched up on Dec. 23 of the 2005-06 season, and again during the 2013-15 season. The Bruins won the first clash, 86-56, and the second, 86-50.
Overall, UCLA is averaging 82.7 points per game against the Hornets and has an average historical margin of victory of nearly 31 points.
Last Games
UCLA vs (5) Arizona (L, 69-65)
The Bruins are coming off their first loss of the season, a thrilling affair against the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats. It was a hard fought game that proved UCLA can rise to the occasion no matter the opponent. Here were the notable performers:
- Tyler Bilodeau: 19 pts, 2 reb, 7-10 FG, 3-4 3PT
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 13 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 5-10 FG
- Donovan Dent: 11 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast, 5-16 FG
Sacramento State vs Presbyterian (W, 64-62)
The Hornets shook off two consecutive losses by narrowly defeating Presbyterian. The win pushed them ack over .500 after losses to UC Santa Barbara and UC Davis. Here were the notable performers:
- Jeremiah Cherry: 17 pts, 10 reb, 8-15 FG
- Mikey Williams: 14 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 6 tov, 3-7 FG
- Prophet Johnson: 8 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 4 tov, 3 stl
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.