How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs. Indiana Hoosiers Week 9
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are putting even the biggest coaches and best college football teams on notice amid a 3-0 turnaround, which culminated after a gritty 20-17 win over Maryland this Saturday.
Up next, Tim Skipper and his Bruins have a clash with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who employ arguably the best coach in the nation. Curt Cignetti isn't taking UCLA lightly, so much so that he doesn't evaluate the Bruins beyond their last three games.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. (2) Indiana Hoosiers
When: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
TV: FOX
Announcers: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 387
Tim Skipper Shares Early Takeaways on No. 2 Indiana
Skipper, during Monday's media availability, shared his early takeaways on Cignetti's Hoosiers.
- "So, I started watching film on them yesterday," Skipper said. "So I just finished our game real quick from Maryland and then I moved on to Indiana, and I'm trying to identify a weakness. Like, it's crazy how disciplined they are. Coach Cignetti does a great job with those guys.
- "They're very, very disciplined in all three phases. They're not giving up explosive plays. They're having a ton of explosive plays. They tackled bery, very well. And then their ball handlers, I'm not just talking running backs, I'm talking receivers and the quarterback, they break a lot of tackles. They complement each phase of the game so well, it's not surprising that they're so good and the record is what they are and what they are ranked."
As he does every week, after previewing the team, Skipper breaks down both sides of the ball.
On Indiana's Offense:
- "Offensively for them, they're going to try to control the clock and things like that. They're not real tricky. They're going to run the ball and they have the most explosive runs in the Big Ten this season right now. So we're going to have to tackle. We're going to have to stop those guys."
On Indiana's Defense:
- "Defensively, they're, again, they're not tricky. They're going to play their zones. They're going to be four down. The thing they do more than anybody we played this year is they're going to guve us simulated pressures. So, we're going to need to be ready for the simulated pressures. Have a plan for that."
