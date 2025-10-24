All Bruins

How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs. Indiana Hoosiers Week 9

The Bruins are taking the big stage against their toughest opponent of the season.

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) and defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) defend against UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are putting even the biggest coaches and best college football teams on notice amid a 3-0 turnaround, which culminated after a gritty 20-17 win over Maryland this Saturday.

Up next, Tim Skipper and his Bruins have a clash with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who employ arguably the best coach in the nation. Curt Cignetti isn't taking UCLA lightly, so much so that he doesn't evaluate the Bruins beyond their last three games.

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. (2) Indiana Hoosiers
When: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
TV: FOX
Announcers: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 387

Tim Skipper Shares Early Takeaways on No. 2 Indiana

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skipper, during Monday's media availability, shared his early takeaways on Cignetti's Hoosiers.

  • "So, I started watching film on them yesterday," Skipper said. "So I just finished our game real quick from Maryland and then I moved on to Indiana, and I'm trying to identify a weakness. Like, it's crazy how disciplined they are. Coach Cignetti does a great job with those guys.
  • "They're very, very disciplined in all three phases. They're not giving up explosive plays. They're having a ton of explosive plays. They tackled bery, very well. And then their ball handlers, I'm not just talking running backs, I'm talking receivers and the quarterback, they break a lot of tackles. They complement each phase of the game so well, it's not surprising that they're so good and the record is what they are and what they are ranked."

As he does every week, after previewing the team, Skipper breaks down both sides of the ball.

On Indiana's Offense:

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  • "Offensively for them, they're going to try to control the clock and things like that. They're not real tricky. They're going to run the ball and they have the most explosive runs in the Big Ten this season right now. So we're going to have to tackle. We're going to have to stop those guys."

On Indiana's Defense:

  • "Defensively, they're, again, they're not tricky. They're going to play their zones. They're going to be four down. The thing they do more than anybody we played this year is they're going to guve us simulated pressures. So, we're going to need to be ready for the simulated pressures. Have a plan for that."
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) celebrate after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

