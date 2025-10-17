All Bruins

How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs. Maryland Terrapins Week 8

The Bruins are donning their throwbacks as they play host to the Terps in the Rose Bowl.

Connor Moreno

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) carries for a gain in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) carries for a gain in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.

It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. Maryland Terrapins
When: Saturday, Oct. 18
Time: 4:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: FS1
Announcers: Noah Reed (PxP), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 139 or 196

UCLA Defender Shares Early Maryland Offensive Takeaways

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to throw from the pocket as offensive lineman Michael Hershey (61) and offensive lineman Amory Hills (77) block during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

UCLA defensive lineman Keanu Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared some early impressions on a dynamic Terps offense led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington.

Despite being a freshman, Washington has had a solid start to the season. Williams doesn't view him as a freshman, though, just as another player on the field.

  • "I've played with freshmen who are ballers, you know what I mean? So, I respect every opponent I got in front of me. I line them up as, 'You on the field for a reason.' Don't matter if you're 18 or if you're 28, it don't matter. So if you out there, you ready to play. I respect my opponents for sure."
ucl
Michigan State's Makhi Frazier, center, is tackled by UCLA after a gain during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA's defense has endured a dire turnaround. Through the first three games of the season, one could argue the Bruins had the worst defense in college football.

UCLA’s Scouting Report on Maryland’s Defense

The Terps, although starting the season 4-0, have slid recently, dropping two straight games. UCLA has been one of the biggest stories of the college football landscape for its wins over No. 7 Penn State and Michigan State.

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) intercepts a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The resurgence can be credited to the Bruins' new, simplified, yet dynamic offense under Jerry Neuheisel. As the wunderkind offensive play-caller aims to build on his short but successful resume, UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl detailed what he's seen from Maryland's defense during prep week.

  • "They're really, really young but talented team," Habermehl said during Wednesday's media availability. "They have two defensive ends, both freshmen, but really good players. They're really big guys across the board; DBs, linebackers, defensive line. They have extreme effort, so it's kind of like what I was saying when we were going into Penn State.
  • "We just got to focus on ourselves. Take each play at a time because those guys are going to make plays. We can't let their playmaking ability kind of set us back."
ucl
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) catches a pass as Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) defends him during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.