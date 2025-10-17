How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs. Maryland Terrapins Week 8
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.
It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. Maryland Terrapins
When: Saturday, Oct. 18
Time: 4:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: FS1
Announcers: Noah Reed (PxP), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 139 or 196
UCLA Defender Shares Early Maryland Offensive Takeaways
UCLA defensive lineman Keanu Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared some early impressions on a dynamic Terps offense led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington.
Despite being a freshman, Washington has had a solid start to the season. Williams doesn't view him as a freshman, though, just as another player on the field.
- "I've played with freshmen who are ballers, you know what I mean? So, I respect every opponent I got in front of me. I line them up as, 'You on the field for a reason.' Don't matter if you're 18 or if you're 28, it don't matter. So if you out there, you ready to play. I respect my opponents for sure."
UCLA's defense has endured a dire turnaround. Through the first three games of the season, one could argue the Bruins had the worst defense in college football.
UCLA’s Scouting Report on Maryland’s Defense
The Terps, although starting the season 4-0, have slid recently, dropping two straight games. UCLA has been one of the biggest stories of the college football landscape for its wins over No. 7 Penn State and Michigan State.
The resurgence can be credited to the Bruins' new, simplified, yet dynamic offense under Jerry Neuheisel. As the wunderkind offensive play-caller aims to build on his short but successful resume, UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl detailed what he's seen from Maryland's defense during prep week.
- "They're really, really young but talented team," Habermehl said during Wednesday's media availability. "They have two defensive ends, both freshmen, but really good players. They're really big guys across the board; DBs, linebackers, defensive line. They have extreme effort, so it's kind of like what I was saying when we were going into Penn State.
- "We just got to focus on ourselves. Take each play at a time because those guys are going to make plays. We can't let their playmaking ability kind of set us back."
