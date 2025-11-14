How To Watch UCLA's First Ranked Clash vs No. 5 Arizona
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through three games this season, but they've been rather underwhelming in basically all of their contests. Up next is their first ranked matchup with the surging No. 5 Arizona Wildcats.
A six-point win over Eastern Washington preceded an 11-point win over Pepperdine. Then the Bruins handled West Georgia (a team playing its 34th Division 1 game as a program), 83-62, without star point guard Donovan Dent.
The Bruins stay in Los Angeles on Friday, but travel to a neutral site to take on the Wildcats. As part of the Hall of Fame Series, UCLA will play Arizona in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Here's how to tune into UCLA's first big clash of the season.
How To Watch
What: (15) UCLA Bruins vs. (5) Arizona Wildcats
When: Friday, Nov. 14
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)
TV: Peacock
TV Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Elise Woodward (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
UCLA History vs Arizona
The Bruins and Wildcats are matching up for the 95th time the historic series that dates back to 1923. The last matchup took place around the same time last season, on Dec. 14, 2024, where UCLA came out with a 57-54 win in Phoenix. Tyler Bilodeau led the way with 17 points in the win.
UCLA has won seven of the last 13 matchups and holds an all-time record of 64-50 over the Wildcats. The Bruins are playing their second game in the Intuit Dome's history. They defeated Gonzaga in the arena last season.
Last Games
UCLA vs West Georgia (W, 83-62)
UCLA bounced back from two unconvincing wins over Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to open the season with a 21-point, 83-62, win over West Georgia, which is playing in just its second season as a Division I program, without Donovan Dent. Here were the notable performers:
- Tyler Bilodeau: 21 pts, 4 reb, 7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT
- Trent Perry: 17 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast, 37 min
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 14 pts, 3 reb, 5-9 FG
Arizona vs Northern Arizona (W, 84-49)
The Wildcats have already had a statement win early this year, defeated No. 3 Florida in their season-opener, and cruised past the Lumberjacks, 84-49, on Wednesday. Here were the notable performers:
- Dwayne Aristode: 18 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast, 6-9 3PT - off the bench
- Motiejus Krivas: 12 pts, 7 reb, 4 blk, 5 oreb
- Koa Peat: 10 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast
