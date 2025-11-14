All Bruins

How To Watch UCLA's First Ranked Clash vs No. 5 Arizona

The No. 15 Bruins take on the Wildcats in the Intuit Dome in their first true test of the season.

Connor Moreno

Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (1) against Arizona Wildcats forward Trey Townsend (4) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (1) against Arizona Wildcats forward Trey Townsend (4) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through three games this season, but they've been rather underwhelming in basically all of their contests. Up next is their first ranked matchup with the surging No. 5 Arizona Wildcats.

A six-point win over Eastern Washington preceded an 11-point win over Pepperdine. Then the Bruins handled West Georgia (a team playing its 34th Division 1 game as a program), 83-62, without star point guard Donovan Dent.

The Bruins stay in Los Angeles on Friday, but travel to a neutral site to take on the Wildcats. As part of the Hall of Fame Series, UCLA will play Arizona in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's how to tune into UCLA's first big clash of the season.

How To Watch

What: (15) UCLA Bruins vs. (5) Arizona Wildcats
When: Friday, Nov. 14
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)
TV: Peacock
TV Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Elise Woodward (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

ucl
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team during a timeout in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA History vs Arizona

The Bruins and Wildcats are matching up for the 95th time the historic series that dates back to 1923. The last matchup took place around the same time last season, on Dec. 14, 2024, where UCLA came out with a 57-54 win in Phoenix. Tyler Bilodeau led the way with 17 points in the win.

UCLA has won seven of the last 13 matchups and holds an all-time record of 64-50 over the Wildcats. The Bruins are playing their second game in the Intuit Dome's history. They defeated Gonzaga in the arena last season.

ucl
Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) grabs a loose ball against UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last Games

UCLA vs West Georgia (W, 83-62)

UCLA bounced back from two unconvincing wins over Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to open the season with a 21-point, 83-62, win over West Georgia, which is playing in just its second season as a Division I program, without Donovan Dent. Here were the notable performers:

  • Tyler Bilodeau: 21 pts, 4 reb, 7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT
  • Trent Perry: 17 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast, 37 min
  • Eric Dailey Jr.: 14 pts, 3 reb, 5-9 FG
ucl
Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by West Georgia Wolves guard Chas Lewless (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arizona vs Northern Arizona (W, 84-49)

The Wildcats have already had a statement win early this year, defeated No. 3 Florida in their season-opener, and cruised past the Lumberjacks, 84-49, on Wednesday. Here were the notable performers:

  • Dwayne Aristode: 18 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast, 6-9 3PT - off the bench
  • Motiejus Krivas: 12 pts, 7 reb, 4 blk, 5 oreb
  • Koa Peat: 10 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast
ucl
Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) fouls Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forward Zack Davidson (5) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.