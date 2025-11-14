How To Watch UCLA's Top-Ranked Clash With Ohio State
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.
The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gaining bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.
Here's how you can tune in and watch the Bruins take the road in Columbus against the Buckeyes on Saturday.
How To Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes
When: Saturday, Nov. 15
Time: 4:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: NBC
TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 372
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)
Tim Skipper Leaning on Indiana Loss Ahead of Ohio State Clash
It's not the first time interim coach Tim Skipper and the Bruins are going on the road to take on one of the best teams in the nation. Just two weeks ago, UCLA was reminded of its spot in the pecking order and had its three-game win streak snapped in a 56-6 loss to Curt Cignetti and the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
It was a tough loss and a reality check, Skipper admitted, but every loss is something to learn from, and the Bruins are going into basically the same situation on Saturday. Skipper, during Monday's media availability, detailed what he learned against Indiana that he can take in the clash with the Buckeyes.
- "It's always going to come back to us just doing what we're supposed to do," Skipper said. "The big message from that game to this one will be just starting fast. That was basically our last road game, so when we get back on the road, we want to make sure we put a big-time emphasis on starting fast. That's going to be the big thing.
- "But we have to take care of us. We can't worry about who we're playing, things like that. Control the controllables and we can control what we do. That's going to be our focus."
UCLA was punched in the mouth by Indiana in their matchup. The Bruins also started pretty slow against Nebraska last week, but woke up and nearly came all the way back. It's going to be a tall task, but with Skipper at the helm, you always feel like he has a chance.
