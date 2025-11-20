Inside Nico Iamaleava's Progression at UCLA Practice
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) had to endure defeat to college football's top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes without star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The redshirt sophomore suffered a concussion the week before in a loss to Nebraska and was deemed out the night before the clash in Columbus, making way for backup quarterback Luke Duncan to make his first collegiate start against the juggernaut.
As Iamaleava is making progress to return to the field in UCLA's final home game of the season against Washington, his teammates have detailed how he looks in practice.
Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen detailed what he's seen in the signal-caller's early week of practice during Tuesday's media availability.
"Nico just came out and practiced," Pedersen said. "Obviously, you know, whatever happened happened last week and I think we had a great day of practice out there. So, it was awesome."
Iamaleava has shown flashes this season, not just with his arm, but as a runner and contact seeker.
"As we all know, he is tremendous with his legs and doesn't like, you know, maybe doesn't love to slide, and coach Jerry [Neuheisel]' gotten him on that for last week," Pedersen added. "But yeah, he's able to make plays in the air and on the ground... Everyone says dual-threat. He's a great competitor, great leader, great teammate.
"Again, I couldn't say enough great things about him for this team."
Still, if Iamaleava can't make the game on Saturday, Duncan is available with a pretty good game under his belt. If he has to start, UCLA will be ready.
UCLA’s Plan if Luke Duncan Has To Start vs Washington
Odds stacked against him as they were, Duncan didn't do half bad, finishing with 154 yards on 16-of-23 passing for a touchdown, but the game plan for him was also limited. Especially in the first half, it seemed the Bruins staff was trying to ease him into his first start, understandably.
Once the training wheels appeared to come off, Duncan looked great and comfortable in the second half. Which begs the question: What is the game plan if Duncan has to start again against Washington?
During Monday's media availability, interim coach Tim Skipper outlined the plan while holding out hope that Iamaleava would be cleared.
"He'd be a week better, you know what I mean?" Skipper said of Duncan. "We'll see how that all plays out. I'm going to wait until we see what we have going as far as with the injuries and things like that, and then we'll just move along with it.
"I think with Luke, the first half was tough for him. He was getting used to it and everything. Then the second half, I think he calmed down. He really did a good job of protecting the ball, getting the ball to the playmakers, and had some very successful plays. So he'll get better and better. I'm sure if he has to go, it's fine with me. We'll roll with it."
