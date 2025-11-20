All Bruins

Inside Nico Iamaleava's Progression at UCLA Practice

The Bruins' star signal-caller is looking to make his return to the field.

Connor Moreno

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) had to endure defeat to college football's top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes without star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The redshirt sophomore suffered a concussion the week before in a loss to Nebraska and was deemed out the night before the clash in Columbus, making way for backup quarterback Luke Duncan to make his first collegiate start against the juggernaut.

As Iamaleava is making progress to return to the field in UCLA's final home game of the season against Washington, his teammates have detailed how he looks in practice.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen detailed what he's seen in the signal-caller's early week of practice during Tuesday's media availability.

"Nico just came out and practiced," Pedersen said. "Obviously, you know, whatever happened happened last week and I think we had a great day of practice out there. So, it was awesome."

Iamaleava has shown flashes this season, not just with his arm, but as a runner and contact seeker.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Dylan Rogers (52) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"As we all know, he is tremendous with his legs and doesn't like, you know, maybe doesn't love to slide, and coach Jerry [Neuheisel]' gotten him on that for last week," Pedersen added. "But yeah, he's able to make plays in the air and on the ground... Everyone says dual-threat. He's a great competitor, great leader, great teammate.

"Again, I couldn't say enough great things about him for this team."

Still, if Iamaleava can't make the game on Saturday, Duncan is available with a pretty good game under his belt. If he has to start, UCLA will be ready.

UCLA’s Plan if Luke Duncan Has To Start vs Washington

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during warmups while UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) watches at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Odds stacked against him as they were, Duncan didn't do half bad, finishing with 154 yards on 16-of-23 passing for a touchdown, but the game plan for him was also limited. Especially in the first half, it seemed the Bruins staff was trying to ease him into his first start, understandably.

Once the training wheels appeared to come off, Duncan looked great and comfortable in the second half. Which begs the question: What is the game plan if Duncan has to start again against Washington?

UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Monday's media availability, interim coach Tim Skipper outlined the plan while holding out hope that Iamaleava would be cleared.

"He'd be a week better, you know what I mean?" Skipper said of Duncan. "We'll see how that all plays out. I'm going to wait until we see what we have going as far as with the injuries and things like that, and then we'll just move along with it.

"I think with Luke, the first half was tough for him. He was getting used to it and everything. Then the second half, I think he calmed down. He really did a good job of protecting the ball, getting the ball to the playmakers, and had some very successful plays. So he'll get better and better. I'm sure if he has to go, it's fine with me. We'll roll with it."

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.