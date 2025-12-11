Chesney Announces First Staff Hire as New Bruins HC

While not in writing as of yet, the Bruins are expected to sign Dean Kennedy, the current offensive coordinator for JMU.

Matt Zenitz broke the news for the Bruins, offering some peace of mind to fans who were concerned about who would take control of what has been a disastrous offense for UCLA. Here is what this signing means for the Bruins.

Statistics at JMU

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney talks with tight end Lacota Dippre (15) during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

This season, James Madison put up some eye-opening numbers on offense. The Dukes rank sixth nationally in rushing at 245.8 yards per game, 10th in scoring with 37.3 points, and 13th in total first downs with 293.

They also sit 19th in third-down conversions at 47.7%, 22nd in total offense at 448.3 yards, and 43rd in red-zone efficiency at 87.9%. Their passing efficiency comes in at 47th with a 143.27 rating, while their passing yardage ranks 92nd at 202.5 yards per game

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If these stats tell us anything about next season, it’s that the Bruins should have a very strong offense. Now it’s just about finding the right pieces to make it all possible.

Past Experience

Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney hugs Jacob Dobbs during warmups for EBW Football Classic versus Harvard on Saturday September 30, 2023 at Polar Park in Worcester. | Photo/Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK

This hire makes a lot of sense for Bob Chesney , as he and Kennedy have been together for the last four years. Two seasons with Holy Cross, and two with JMU, where the duo has really stolen the limelight.

Kennedy also spent time at Florida, serving as a graduate assistant from 2018–20 before moving into an offensive quality control role that same year. He was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021. He would also serve as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2017.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His experience at Power Four programs will prove valuable for Chesney. While Chesney has been a proven winner throughout his career, the Big Ten is an entirely different challenge—one that could test even him as he transitions into this new era at UCLA.

New Look UCLA Offense?

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

From JMU's offensive stats this season, it is clear that they have a strength that has catapulted them into the College Football Playoffs. That strength is their dominant run game. Led by Wayne Knight , who on the season has rushed for 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns.

UCLA’s most glaring weakness this season was the run game, as the Bruins didn’t have a single player eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. In fact, quarterback Nico Iamaleava led the team in rushing with 505 yards. From day one, identifying a true workhorse back will be crucial as UCLA enters this new era.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a massive hire for UCLA. Kennedy gives Chesney a trusted voice on staff and brings valuable insight into how a Power Four program operates.

