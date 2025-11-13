Inside UCLA’s Plan to Recover From First Back-to-Back Losses Under Skipper
Throughout what was an illustrious turnaround of a grim era of UCLA Bruins football, Tim Skipper inspired hope into fans and players who may have not had any after starting 0-4.
The turnaround was so impressive that the Bruins hadn't suffered consecutive losses under Skipper until their 28-21 loss to Nebraska followed a 56-6 shellacking at the hands of No. 2 Indiana. It's a new challenge for Skipper, something he admittedly hadn't thought about.
- "I haven't even thought about that back-to-back, you're the first person to hit me with that," Skipper told LA Daily News' Benjamin Royer during Monday's media availability. "But that's not going to be the message. The message is going to be getting back to the basics and doing what we're supposed to do.
- "Starting fast is the first part of it. And then, secondly, just finishing plays when we're out there. Just finish. Finish, finish, finish. I know you all heard me talk about strain a lot, but that's football to me. And we're going to need to strain to finish for four quarters, every single play. Every single play has a life and history of its own, and we're going to have to live by that. We have to strain. That's what it is."
The unspoken goal of going from 0-4 to potentially gaining bowl game eligibility may be long gone, but that doesn't mean Skipper and the Bruins aren't going to go into every remaining game with the same mindset, no matter how tough the schedule may be.
UCLA Strength of Schedule Skyrockets
Starting the season with four-straight losses doesn't net a team the greatest chances at making a bowl game, but interim coach Tim Skipper immediately ripped off three wins and boosted the hope in the locker room. UCLA's chances are all but zero after Saturday's loss.
The path to three wins with three games remaining is daunting for the Bruins. According to ESPN's FPI, UCLA has the strongest remaining strength of schedule in college football, up two spots from where it ranked going into the Nebraska game.
The Bruins are the 68th-ranked team in the FPI. The index gives them the 90th-ranked game control rating, which measures the chance that the average top 25 team would control a game the way UCLA did. UCLA is also near the bottom of the sport in average in-game win probability, sitting 122nd in the country.
The index gives the Bruins a 0.1% chance of winning out in the last three games and, hence, a 0.1% chance to make a bowl game.
