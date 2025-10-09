3 Offensive Bruins Who Must Shine Against Michigan State
UCLA is coming off one of its best wins in program history against Penn State. This week, they are going up against a tough Michigan State team, which is hoping that it can pull the momentum back on its side.
Against Penn State, UCLA's playmakers stepped up in a big way. These efforts allowed the Bruins to upset Penn State. This week, they will look to their playmakers once again to hopefully upset the Spartans.
1. Jaivian Thomas
Against Penn State, Jaivian Thomas was able to get a majority of the carries in the running back room. He rushed 16 times for 60 yards in an effort to establish the run game. This marks the second week in a row that Thomas has gotten most of the carries.
Jaivian Thomas, to start the season, has rushed the ball 38 times for 165 yards. A slow start, but we should see a complete 180 for the rest of the season. It seems like Tim Skipper trusts Thomas to be the No.1 back for the Bruins.
Michigan State, in their last two games, have given up 377 rushing yards. Last week, they allowed the Cornhuskers' star running back Emmett Johnson to rush 13 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns. Michigan State has shown that they are vulnerable in its run defense, something Thomas needs to capitalize on.
2. Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava was the primary reason for the upset victory against Penn State. He passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He dominated on the ground with 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He needs to have a similar performance against Michigan State if the Bruins want to go back-to-back.
This season, Iamaleava has passed for 954 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the Bruins in all rushing categories with 60 carries for 332 rushing yards and four touchdown runs. Success for the Bruins starts with Iamaleava.
Like Jaivian Thomas, Iamaleava has an ample opportunity to perform in a big way vs the Spartans. Michigan State has struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks this season. This is evident in USC's Jayden Maiava's five-touchdown (three passing, two rushing) game. Iamaleava has the talent to exploit the Spartans' defense hugely.
3. Rico Flores Jr
Rico Flores Jr. is set to play his third game since his injury last season. He unfortunately missed the Bruins' first three matchups this season, and is hoping to see his role expanded for the rest of the season.
In his last two games, he has caught eight passes for 68 yards. Kwazi Gilmer has been the Bruins' No.1 receiver to start the season so far. Following Gilmer, there are numerous questions regarding Mikey Matthews and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala's production. This opens up a window for Flores Jr. to take on the role of Nico Iamaleava's No.2 target.
If Flores Jr. can produce against Michigan State, it will definitely help him move up the depth chart. Flores Jr. is a player to watch against the Spartans.
The game against Michigan State will be a test for Jerry Neuhesiel and the Bruins to see if the performance against Penn State was just a fluke. If they want to build off of that win UCLA must get their playmakers involved just like they did versus Penn State.
