Good, Bad and Ugly of UCLA at Michigan State

The Bruins were squashed, 82-59, leaving little room for positives.

However, there is some good to take away from this game. While it might seem like a stretch, UCLA did have a bright spot worth mentioning. Outside of that, the Bruins played a poor game, and moving forward, performances like this cannot happen if there is any hope of making the NCAA Tournament.

The Good | Skyy Clark Finding His Rhythm Early

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) shoots on UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The good begins with Skyy Clark’s development. After missing 10 games and playing just 16 minutes against Michigan in the previous contest, Clark made significant strides against Michigan State. Coming off the bench, he scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 2 of 6 from 3-point range.

Mick Cronin has gone on record saying he wants to implement a new lineup. That could begin with Trent Perry moving to the bench and Clark stepping into a starting role. Perry has played well at times, but Clark’s production — especially considering his limited minutes — makes a strong case that he deserves a larger role.

The Bad | Missed Opportunities

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The bad in this game was missed opportunities. Michigan State committed 14 turnovers, which could have allowed UCLA to build momentum in a game that quickly got out of hand. The Bruins turned those 14 turnovers into just 17 points, far below expectations given the number of Spartan mistakes.

That ties directly into UCLA’s poor shooting. The Bruins shot just 37% from the field, something that Michigan State capitalized on. If UCLA hopes to compete with a team like Illinois, it must begin taking advantage of every opportunity it gets.

The Ugly | Mick Cronin's Coaching

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The ugly was poor coaching from Cronin. Beyond the incident involving Steven Jamerson late in the second half following a hard foul, there were in-game management issues. During Michigan State’s 18-0 run, Cronin failed to call a timeout to slow the momentum.

That stretch allowed Michigan State to build a 33-12 lead, which ultimately sealed UCLA’s fate. Failing to recognize and address those issues raises legitimate concerns about the program’s direction. Coaching lapses of that magnitude cannot continue.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA struggled in every phase. There is no way around it, and the final score reflected that reality. If the Bruins cannot regroup and move past this loss quickly, their season could be in serious jeopardy before the tournament even begins.

