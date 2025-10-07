UCLA Coach Earns Award Recognition For Penn State Upset
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season by defeating No. 7 Penn State, 42-37.
Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper was an unsung hero behind Nico Iamaleava's award-winning performance and Jerry Neuheisel's masterclass in his debut as UCLA's offensive play-caller.
But Skipper's performance didn't go unnoticed, as he was named the Week 6 Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
"Coach Skipper and the Bruins demonstrated tremendous grit and focus in a statement win over a top-10 opponent," said Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry. "To rally his team under new leadership and deliver a victory of this magnitude speaks volumes about his preparation, leadership and character."
"Coach Skipper stepped into a challenging situation and delivered what could be one of the most memorable wins of this college football season to date," said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. "His ability to pull off a stunning upset as a 24-point underdog right after taking over the program is a testament to his character and the type of leadership this award stands for."
Skipper showed in a short time that he's able to turn around even the most dire situation. In his latest stint as an interim head coach, a massive win over a Top 10 program may have kick-started the conversation on a bigger role for Skipper.
Did UCLA Quietly Find Its Next Head Coach?
Three weeks after the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, some of college football's biggest and fastest-rising names have been linked to the polarizing UCLA Bruins coaching vacancy.
Between established names like Curt Cignetti, Mike Gundy and even Nick Saban, and some of the hottest risers like G.J. Kinne, Kenny Dillingham and Alex Golesh, perhaps one name is being overlooked in the program's most important hire to date -- interim head coach Tim Skipper.
Fresh off leading the Bruins to a stunning win over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday -- one of the program's most memorable wins -- Skipper inspired belief in the UCLA locker room that otherwise would've been impossible to discover.
Skipper has been an interim coach in each of the last three seasons, starting in 2023 when he led Fresno State to a bowl game win. In 2024, he led the Bulldogs to another bowl game and finished with a 6-7 record.
Fast-forward to his second game as UCLA's interim, the longtime assistant led the Bruins to one of the biggest wins of the college football season.
Despite coaching just 16 games overall as an interim coach over the last three seasons -- which is 16 more than DeShaun Foster had before being hired -- Skipper's resume speaks for itself. He has an 8-8 overall record; his first being a bowl game win and his latest being a win against the No. 7 team in the country.
The culture and belief system he's built in such a short time at UCLA is undeniable. Skipper will almost certainly be a head coach sometime in the near future.
Why not in Westwood?
