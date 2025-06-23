Former Bruin Jake Bird is Back on Track as of Late
Just a week removed from giving up three runs in one inning and enduring the worst appearance of a breakout season, former UCLA and current Colorado Rockies reliever is right back on track.
Bird, before that uncharacteristic game against the Atlanta Braves on June 13, was boasting 1.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 28 appearances. The three spot he gave up to the Braves shot his average up to a 2.06.
In his following appearance, still against the Braves, he allowed one more run in one inning, but was awarded the win for the game. However, his ERA shot up to a 2.23, the highest it's been since early April.
Nonetheless, Bird shook the rough stretch and has since been back on a tear in his last three appearances. He hasn't allowed a run in 3.1 innings and struck out four while not walking a batter.
His season numbers as of Monday are now a 2.06 ERA in 43.2 innings pitched with a 1.19 WHIP, the lowest of his career. He's on pace for the best statistical season of his four-year career.
The former Bruins' stellar play has garnered tremendous reported attention from other ball clubs desperate for a bullpen arm like his ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Rockies could get some solid prospects in a deal for Bird. Suggested suitors include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies among other contenders looking to bolster their bullpens for the rest of the season.
Bird was a standout ace for the Bruins in his three seasons at UCLA, none better than his senior year in 2018 where he boasted a Pac-12-leading 2.17 ERA, finishing the year with a 7-4 record. His performance on and off the mound earned him an Academic All-American Third Team selection, the first Bruin since 1988 to earn those honors, and an All-Pac-12 selection.
Bird was drafted by the Rockies with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. This is Bird's fourth season in Colorado and is easily his best. He never had below a 4.33 ERA season in his first three years and is currently on pace to have one of the best reliever seasons in the National League.
