Former Bruin Emerging as a Trade Candidate
Several former UCLA Bruins find themselves as members of the Colorado Rockies organization. From infielder Michael Toglia to outfielder Sean Bouchard, a handful of former Bruins call Colorado home. For UCLA product and relief pitcher Jake Bird, Colorado may not be where Bird calls home at the end of the 2025 MLB campaign.
Approaching the summer months, the MLB season will start to hit a curve as playoff contenders emerge. For those who don't know, the Rockies are on pace to be the worst team in MLB history this season, obtaining an overall record of 9-48. Yeah, pretty bad.
It is a strong indication that the Rockies are in full rebuild mode and will look to trade some of their players who are performing well to a playoff contender, in hopes of landing top prospects from their organization. Given the 2025 campaign that Bird has had thus far, the UCLA product is one of the bigger names on the trade market as this season continues.
Through 23 games this season for the Rockies, Bird has collected an ERA of 1.67, a WHIP of 1.21, and totaled 39 strikeouts through 32.1 innings of work. This is by far the best season the former Bruin has had in the majors, having never finished a season with an ERA below four.
The Rockies should trade Bird if they are smart, especially with the option to land multiple prospects in return. The Rockies' roster is a mess overall, as well as the current state of the organization. The front office ended up firing Bud Black earlier this season, as the franchise has become a laughingstock of the league.
There are several teams who are in the playoff hunt already, and they easily have Bird on their radars. Pitching becomes so critical once a franchise reaches the postseason, as it becomes a war of attrition. With a slider and sinker utilization of over 30% each, Bird could be a dangerous pitcher out of the back end of a bullpen.
While it's likely the Rockies will hold onto the UCLA product until closer to the trade deadline, it would be smart for the Colorado front office and other franchises to have conversations about trading for Bird.
