What David Singleton Brings to the UCLA Coaching Staff
Some who end up playing the game of basketball usually have the traits that make them great future coaches.
You see how they carry themselves, how they see the game, how much they respond to constructive criticism, and how they are in the locker room.
Not everyone who plays at an elite level is a good coach. Look at how players like Steve Nash and Isiah Thomas panned out as coaches vs. how they were on the hardwood.
Former UCLA Bruin David Singleton is someone who knew from the jump that he wanted to be a coach. And now he gets to turn that dream into a reality.
After his collegiate career ended, he spent two years in the NBA G-League for the College Park Skyhawks, only averaging a career even five points per game, 2.8 rebounds, in 22.8 minutes.
All it took was him staying in touch with his college coach, Mick Cronin, for Singleton to hang the J’s up and trade them in for a suit.
“I always knew I was going to coach,” he told 247Sports in an exclusive interview. “Me and Cronin really clicked when I was a player. And I knew I could work for him, even though he has his methods. But at the end of the day, I know they work.”
He then continued about his relationship with Cronin:
“I never stopped talking to Coach Cronin, and I asked him about me coaching, and they always said ‘you’re always welcome if the opportunity presents itself.’ So I kind of came back (to UCLA), training with the guys, and it all formulated.”
But really, this move seemed like a calculated hire from Cronin, despite the relationship he has with his former player.
Singleton not only has the experience in Cronin’s system and the ability to relay his message, but he was also a lights-out 3-point shooter, holding the program’s second-highest shooting percentage behind Jason Kapono at 43%.
Outside shooting was UCLA’s biggest need last season.
It’s not like the Bruins were a horrible shooting team, but in the moments they needed it most, they crumbled.
In the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, when they lost to Wisconsin, UCLA squandered, only hitting 30% of its 3s while Wisconsin hit 59%
In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, when they lost to Tennessee, the Bruins once again hit 30% of their 3s, while Tennessee hit 50%.
You need as many shooters as you can get, and if you can bring on one of them as a coach, then so be it — everyone wins.
But the only way this program goes further is how much it's shooting will take it. And the hiring of Singleton may be just the catalyst to put the Bruins over the edge.
