EXCLUSIVE: 2027 Priority Target Jaxsen Stokes Details Where UCLA Stands
The UCLA Bruins have started to identify their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class, with a specific running back already emerging as a top recruit.
Jaxsen Stokes is a 2027 running back from Sierra Canyon in the state of California. Stokes holds offers from Arizona State, Kansas, California, the UCLA Bruins, and more.
Stokes caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his recruitment and more.
"The offer from UCLA means everything. I remember going to games when I was younger and just imagining myself being in that. Getting an opportunity to stay local is very important to me. At a school like UCLA they have everything to be successful."
The talented running back is hopeful to build a deeper relationship with his position coach (A.J. Steward).
"I look to building a relationship with running back coach A.J. Steward and head coach Deshuan Foster. I’ve talked to Coach Foster several times, and I view him as a great coach who is looking to build back the Legacy UCLA has built. I believe UCLA is a great program in the best, if not the top 2 conferences in college football, which helps me be attracted to their program."
He has already visited the UCLA Bruins in the past and he plans to return as early as this summer.
"I visited UCLA twice for gameday visits this past season and another visit for their spring ball practices. I plan to go back to UCLA this summer; if not, it will definitely be during their season."
There are many schools that have started to stand out. This includes the Bruins and many other in-state programs.
"Schools that stand out to me the most are USC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, Tennessee, and CAL. These schools stand towards the top of my lists because of he interest they have displayed in me."
There are many things that come to mind when Stokes thinks of the UCLA Bruins. He details more.
"What comes to mind when I think of UCLA is tradition, legacy, and academics. These things come to mind because UCLA is the number 1 public institution in the world, along with a great history of sports and people."
The recruit talked about his list as a whole, and confirmed to UCLA Bruins On SI that they are in a good spot.
"The Bruins stand on the higher end of my lists just because of the relationships I have built so far with the coaching staff, and also the school aspect of it as well. Being in a school that has one of the best settings, sitting in a great city and atmosphere in America, will be hard to leave out of my decision."
Be sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.