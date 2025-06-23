Former Bruin Ready to Do Anything to Help Cowboys
Destruction. That’s what former UCLA Bruin Jay Toia wants to cause now that he’s officially in the NFL.
Drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, the 343-pound defensive lineman knows the odds are stacked against him seeing heavy playing time as a rookie. But that’s not changing his mindset.
“If I start day one, great. If I don’t start, great,” Toia said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win, even if I’m not in the spotlight, that’s what I’m here for.”
It’s that mentality that made him a no-brainer for Dallas in the final round of the draft. And it’s the same mentality that earned him praise from coaches throughout his college career.
Last October, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster couldn’t stop praising Toia’s selflessness.
“He’s selfless. I’m sure he would like to get some one-on-ones so he can get some sacks, and some TFLs. But the situation that’s happening, he’s commanding two or three defenders… He’s just doing a good job eating up blocks and letting our linebackers run around the place.”
Those sacrifices allowed teammate Carson Schwesinger — later taken in the second round — to thrive and earn First Team All-Big Ten honors. Toia’s impact doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet, but it shapes every play.
At UCLA, he was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection and anchored a unit that finished fifth nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 96.2 yards per game. Over his college career, Toia tallied 91 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, and three sacks — not flashy numbers, but emblematic of a disruptor’s role.
“To me, the standard for being a D-lineman is just destruction all over the line of scrimmage,” Toia said during Cowboys rookie camp.
For Toia, it’s not just about breaking through in year one — it’s about building something lasting.
“I feel like success for me is longevity,” he said. “I want to play in this league for a long time. I want to play for the Cowboys for a long time.”
His track record suggests he can back that up.
Whether or not Toia sees the field early in his career, don’t be surprised if his name becomes one you hear more often in the trenches. He’s not after the spotlight — he’s after chaos.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another alumni story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.