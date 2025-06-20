National Analyst Shares Evaluation On Bruins' Johnnie Jones
There are many standout commits in the 2026 recruiting class for the UCLA Bruins, as they are in the middle of what could be their biggest class in recent memory.
They are also in the middle of what is their best month in the recruiting cycle thus far, landing many commitments, including one of their top commits Johnnie Jones.
Jones is a four-star offensive lineman from the state of Florida. He held offers from many schools, including Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Colorado, who he all officially visited before committing to the UCLA Bruins.
Fans may not know exactly what they are getting in the talented prospect from the state of Florida. That is why 247Sports' Andrew Ivins shared an honest evaluation on the top offensive lineman commit that the Bruins have.
"Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan. Spent much of youth focused on basketball until he earned a starting role as a sophomore for Florida’s 2M state champions."
Jones would then be evaluated on his run blocking and his pass blocking ability.
"Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage, as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection. Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents."
The talented prospect also brings agility to the table.
"Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity. Needs to commit to the process, but projects as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender after a few developmental semesters."
As of now, the talented prospect is ranked inside the top-150 by 247Sports, and is the Bruins' highest-rated commit in a top-15 class that they have produced thus far.
