Key Lawrence Brings a Different Type of Energy to the Bruin Defense
Some guys stay locked in when they practice. They keep to themselves, do what they're told, and don't bother anyone else. Not UCLA's Key Lawrence, he's all about bringing the energy.
“If I have some juice and some guys may not, some days, especially in camp, why not pour it to somebody else so they can affect myself as well?” Lawrence said in a recent press conference with members of the media. “Just fake it till’ I make it, if anything. But when I get off the bus, man, I’m just excited to do what I do. I just love what I do.”
Lawrence, a veteran defensive back, is ready to step into his own as a leader on this Bruins' squad. UCLA's newly promoted defensive coordinator, Ikaika Malloe, has also noticed this shift in mentality. He quickly pointed to the redshirt senior as someone who'll be expected to lead this season, part of the changes that need to happen to erase the nightmare of a 107th-ranked passing defense that UCLA ended with just a season ago.
“Lawrence is doing a great job,” Malloe said in the same presser. “His leadership skills are stepping up, and you can see carry over to the field as well as off the field in the meeting rooms.”
Lawrence definitely has the stats to back it up and could truly make an impact in helping UCLA turn the tables this season. At Oklahoma from 2021-2023, Lawrence forced six fumbles and notched an additional three interceptions.
Although he took a step back last season at Ole Miss from appearing in double-digit games through his first 4 years a part of college football, he's one of the most mature players in the Bruin DB room, headed by defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin.
“It’s just a lot of things coming together, just like Floyd Mayweather,” Lawrence said about the secondary that’ll likely end up with him and Croix Stewart starting at safety this upcoming season. “He takes a lot from different people, and they just mesh all to one and make it one good masterpiece.”
