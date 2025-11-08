All Bruins

Live Updates: Bruins Bouncing Back vs Hobbled Huskers

Follow along as UCLA searches for the heights it reached against a depleted Nebraska offense.

Connor Moreno


Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers helmets at the line of scrimmage during the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).

The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.

Live updates as the game is happening can be found below:

How To Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
When: Saturday, Nov. 8
Time: 6:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: FOX
TV Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)

