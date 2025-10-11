LIVE UPDATES: UCLA Looks For 2nd Win vs. Michigan State
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) are coming off one of the biggest wins of the college football season, a stunning 42-37 upset over the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions.
Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel are looking to continue with this momentum as they go on the road to take on a Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) team on the heels of two straight losses. One team is trying to stay hot, the other is desperate for some positive momentum.
Live updates as the game is happening are below:
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins @ Michigan State Spartans
When: Saturday, Oct. 11
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Mark Followill, Yogi Roth, Rhett Lewis
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 372
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.