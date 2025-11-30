How Things Fell Apart for UCLA vs. USC
UCLA would lose their final game of the season to cross-town rival to USC 29-10.
This game had a real chance to be competitive, especially after the Bruins entered halftime with a 10–7 lead over the Trojans. However, things quickly unraveled in the second half, where USC dominated and outscored UCLA 22–0.
What Went Wrong?
The first half went pretty well for the Bruins; the only issue was being forced to punt on their opening drive, but one first-half punt is nothing to complain about. They would then get bailed by two missed USC field goals, where UCLA would capitalize on both with a field goal themselves and a touchdown.
However, the second half is really where things started to break down. With momentum fully on their side, they would punt on the first drive of the second half. They also forced a USC punt on the ensuing drive, but then Nico Iamaleava would take a bad sack to push UCLA out of field goal range.
USC would then break the stalemate with a 32-yard touchdown to Makai Lemon. UCLA, on the next drive, would be killed by individual player mistakes, when Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Kwazi Gilmer would drop two 20-yard passes that would force UCLA to punt.
Those drops wiped out any UCLA momentum, and poor discipline effectively sealed the game. On the next USC possession, arguably the most pivotal drive of the night, Key Lawrence would pick off USC. But in classic Bruins fashion, the play was erased by a roughing the passer call.
USC would capitalize with a touchdown, that would essentially end the night for the Bruins.
The small mistakes continued to pile up, and unfortunately for the Bruins, they couldn’t recover. Some blame can be shifted to the player, but a lot of it can be pinned on poor coaching decisions.
On the next drive, UCLA managed to build some momentum, even converting a 3rd-and-22 after two pre-snap penalties backed them up. But on the following set of downs, they essentially repeated the same sequence, this time failing to convert a second 3rd-and-22 and stalling the drive.
Two of those pre-snap penalties were delay-of-game calls — mistakes that can be squarely pinned on Jerry Neuheisel and interim head coach Tim Skipper. It was evident that Nico Iamaleava wasn’t set up properly on either play.
Skipper may have been trying to preserve his timeouts for later, but they would ultimately be irrelevant if UCLA couldn’t put points on the board. Instead, UCLA would be forced to try and convert on 3rd & 20+ on back-to-back sets of downs, where they would punt down 21-10.
It was definitely a frustrating game to watch, but in many ways, it summed up the Bruins’ entire season. There’s hope in moments where there probably shouldn’t be, and disappointment in moments where there shouldn’t be either.
