Live Updates: UCLA Battles No. 5 Arizona in Intuit Dome
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through three games this season, but they've been rather underwhelming in basically all of their contests. Up next is their first ranked matchup with the surging No. 5 Arizona Wildcats.
The Bruins stay in Los Angeles on Friday, but travel to a neutral site to take on the Wildcats. As part of the Hall of Fame Series, UCLA will play Arizona in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Follow along as live updates of the game are happening below:
How To Watch
What: (15) UCLA Bruins vs. (5) Arizona Wildcats
When: Friday, Nov. 14
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)
TV: Peacock
TV Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Elise Woodward (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
