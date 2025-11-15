All Bruins

Live Updates: UCLA Battles No. 5 Arizona in Intuit Dome

The No. 15 Bruins face their toughest task yet against the fifth-ranked Wildcats.

Connor Moreno

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through three games this season, but they've been rather underwhelming in basically all of their contests. Up next is their first ranked matchup with the surging No. 5 Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins stay in Los Angeles on Friday, but travel to a neutral site to take on the Wildcats. As part of the Hall of Fame Series, UCLA will play Arizona in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Follow along as live updates of the game are happening below:

How To Watch

What: (15) UCLA Bruins vs. (5) Arizona Wildcats
When: Friday, Nov. 14
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)
TV: Peacock
TV Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Elise Woodward (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

Published
