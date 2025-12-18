Local 2027 Quarterback Showing Interest in UCLA

While there are many tasks that new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney needs to tackle once he arrives in Westwood after his playoff run with James Madison, perhaps the most important is starting to build the Bruins' 2027 recruiting board.

UCLA has plenty of needs to address in the 2027 cycle, including the quarterback position. While they haven't made significant progress on any quarterback prospect yet, one local signal-caller is reportedly interested in the Bruins.

2027 California QB Interested in UCLA

Although UCLA hasn't officially offered D.J. Mitchell, a three-star quarterback from La Habra High School in La Habra, California, the Bruins have been targeting him for several months.

Mitchell has taken multiple unofficial visits to Westwood during his recruitment, most recently attending the Bruins' Week 1 game against Utah earlier this year. Although the three-star quarterback hasn't received an offer from UCLA, he has attracted interest from several Power Four programs, holding offers from Arkansas, Auburn, and Utah.

Currently, it's uncertain whether Chesney and the new UCLA coaching staff will pursue Mitchell. However, according to Rivals' Adam Gorney, the La Habra quarterback has expressed interest in the program and plans to visit the Bruins, along with several other schools, this offseason.

"The La Habra, Calif., quarterback had a big junior season and is now learning about some new coaching staffs as Mitchell plans to visit UCLA, Mississippi State, Colorado State, Utah, Cal and San Diego State through the offseason," Gorney wrote.

As Gorney points out, Mitchell is coming off a standout junior season at La Habra, where he threw for 2,678 yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 768 yards and 13 scores on the ground. If the Bruins can get him on campus for an official visit this spring, they should have a good chance of landing him.

He's a talented recruit whose national ranking has increased over the past few months, with Rivals' industry rankings now listing him as the No. 629 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 40 quarterback, and the No. 68 prospect from California.

Once James Madison's College Football Playoff run ends, there will be a clearer picture of which 2027 prospects UCLA and Chesney are targeting. Since quarterback is a position of need for the program, it would make sense for the Bruins to pursue Mitchell.

Following the transfer portal window in January, the Bruins' entire focus will shift towards assembling a strong 2027 class, and adding a player like Mitchell would be a good start to Chesney's tenure in Westwood.

