BREAKING: Soliai Cousins Commit to UCLA
Kahuku (Hawaii) three-star 2026 safety Madden Soliai and linebacker Malaki Soliai-Tui announced their commitment to UCLA on Saturday.
The cousins and Kahuku teammates are UCLA's 20th and 21st commits to the class and further bolster DeShaun Foster's insane June recruiting run. The Bruins have now secured 13 of their 21 total recruits in the month of June.
Along with the Bruins, both recruits have offers from the likes of Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and UNLV just to name a few. UCLA Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe was integral in getting the pledges of these highly-touted three-stars.
Madden, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety, went on a visit to Westwood on June 5, while Malaki, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, took his official visit a few weeks earlier on May 10.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated the cousins recently. Here's what he had to say about the potential future Bruins:
Madden Soliai: "Soliai is one of the toughest and hardest hitting safeties out West. Plays with a maniacal motor and brings a major edge and compete level every time out. Players who come out of Kahuku are known for their physicality and Soliai definitely fits that description. A solid tackler who can get downhill in a hurry and runs right through opposing ball carriers. Shows excellent ball skills and cover instincts as well and is one of the better cover safeties we've seen. Had multiple interceptions where he jumped routes and offers some value as a punt returner as well. Played a ton of man to man coverage as a boundary corner and looked comfortable and natural in that setting. Shows some stickiness in coverage, plays the ball and doesn't panic in trail mode. A special teams ace who blocked multiple punts and kicks and is one of those players who just does a little of everything well. Really like the positional versatility he brings to a program and is a coaches dream for his ability to play multiple roles in a defense along with how hard he plays."
Malaki Soliai-Tui: "Soliai-Tui is one of the more versatile defenders out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. Has a safety frame and flashes excellent cover skills. Plays primarily as an in the box, middle ‘backer and does a nice job reading/reacting and flying to the football. A big hitter who loves contact and plays with maniacal effort and motor. Tough to block because of his quickness and ability to shoot through gaps and run past opposing linemen. Shows knock-back ability at the point of attack and plays fast because of his instincts and relentless style. Really like the all around game and his ultimate college position will likely be determined by where his frame is and just how much weight he can put on by the time he hits college."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.