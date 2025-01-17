One Bruin Will Be Catalyst to Victory Against Iowa
The UCLA Bruins (11-6) are preparing for a Big Ten date with the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5) on Friday night at home in hopes of snapping their four-game losing streak. One man that needs a comeback performance as bad as his entire team does, is junior guard Dylan Andrews.
After scoring a season-high 21 points back in the middle of December against Prairie View A&M, Andrews' past several games have been quite the struggle. He has a combined 14 points over his past six contests, scoring three or less points in four of those games.
He played just 5 minutes in Monday's loss to Rutgers on the road where he did not attempt a single shot. One of the strongest veteran leaders on this team made a sizable impact early in the year and has hit a roadblock just as his team has.
As a sophomore last year, Andrews averaged 12.9 points and 3.7 assists per game. Those number has been lowered to 6.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. It has not been for a lack of shot attempts or playing time, but something must change for Andrews to be a key piece in this offense once again.
Andrews has shown that he can impact games in a big way this season, but the slump has hindered those abilities. The only way to work through a series of struggles is to continue fighting and relying on his teammates and Coach Mick Cronin to put him in the best position to succeed.
When the shot is not falling, the easiest way to get back on track is to find the easiest shots on the floor, one option being free throws. Through 15 games this season, Andrews has attempted a total of five free throws, a terribly low number, especially at the point guard and wing positions.
Getting to the free-throw line is going to be a factor for Andrews. He must find a way to get to the rim and look to be fouled in an attempt to make the basket. Creating offense for himself at the free throw line will be a crucial key to bouncing back and gaining momentum.
The Bruins are seeking a major win over the Hawkeyes on Friday and Andrews will have to play a pivotal role to help earn that much-needed win. If he can put up six to eight shots with another four or five at the charity stripe, he may just find the breakout game he needs to find success once more.
