Are the Bruins the Best Team in the Big Ten Right Now?
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (11-2) have made quite the statement over the first two months of the season, featuring a dominant record, undefeated in conference play, and a top 15 ranking that is putting the nation and more specifically, the Big Ten, on notice.
Are the Bruins the best team in the Big Ten right now? From what they have shown through 13 games this season, it is safe to say they are the team to beat in their first year competing in their new conference.
The Bruins are the number one defense in the entire Big Ten, allowing just 58.7 points per game. They are forcing an average of 18.2 turnovers which is also the best in the conference. Even though they may not be the best offensive team, they make up for it with their defensive prowess.
UCLA is the second-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the national polls, behind the No. 9 Oregon Ducks. Some might say the Ducks are the top team in the conference, but they must have forgotten that the Bruins knocked them off at their own arena a few weeks ago.
There are three teams that are undefeated at 2-0 in the conference at this juncture, the Bruins, No. 18 Michigan State, and Michigan. If UCLA gets it done on the road this Saturday when they square off with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2), they will be in first place, controlling the conference.
It is still early in the season with 18 more games for the Bruins to play this year, all in the Big Ten. Things could shake out in multiple different ways, but from how UCLA has played to this point, there is no reason to doubt that they will be at the top of rankings nationally and atop the conference.
The Big Ten is filled with elite talent and has been considered one of the top conferences in men's college basketball for decades. The Bruins are one of the newest teams to join an illustrious conference as they came over this past offseason from the Pac-12 due to conference realignment.
At this point of the year, the Bruins are definitely the best team in the Big Ten and proved that by starting undefeated in conference games, including an upset victory over the Ducks to show their ability to take down top teams. Expect to see this team at the top of the standings all season long.
