Andrews Banks in Final Second, Bruins Upset No. 12 Oregon
The UCLA Bruins (8-1) welcomed themselves to Big Ten play with their most thrilling game of the season, knocking off No. 12 Oregon Ducks (9-1) on the road on Sunday afternoon, 73-71. The Bruins snapped the Ducks' perfect 8-0 start to the season with a near buzzer-beater win.
Trailing by one with 10 seconds to play, Bruins junior guard Dylan Andrews held the ball at the top of the key, slipped, regained his step, coasted to the left wing, stepped back, and hoisted a fadeaway three-pointer over Ducks 7-foot center Nate Bittle. The ball banked in with 0.4 seconds left.
One Hail Mary heave from the Ducks would be broken up by junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, and the Bruin bench rushed the floor to mob Andrews for his absolutely incredible shot. Just as they say, the bank is truly open on a Sunday.
Andrews is one of the longest-tenured players in his third season playing for Bruins coach Mick Cronin, and he could not have come up more clutch. He finished with 10 points, knocking down a pair of threes, including the game-winner.
The Bruins' leading scorer was sophomore guard/forward Eric Dailey Jr. with 19 buckets. He added five rebounds to his stat line and was a physical presence in the paint to help battle against the overwhelming size of the Ducks.
Senior guard Kobe Johnson came through with a bounce-back performance, pouring in 11 points, going 3-5 from deep, and earning five rebounds himself. The other double-digit scorer was sophomore guard Sebastian Mack, finishing with 10 points and three assists.
The final minutes of regulation involved the Bruins crumbling on multiple possessions to allow the Ducks to climb back and take a late lead. The Bruins led by nine with 3 minutes to go and struggled to hold a lead in the final moments. Andrews picked his team up with the game-winner.
With the win, the Bruins move to 2-0 in their first season of Big Ten play. They picked up their first ranked win of the season after falling out of the top 25 last month when the Bruins fell to New Mexico. There is a very good chance that the Bruins will have a number next to their name next week.
If anything is true, the Bruins have shown their ability to play in a hostile environment and earn a big conference win when their backs were against the wall. This was a familiar matchup as both squads came over from the Pac 12 this past season and the Bruins stayed composed for all 40 minutes.
