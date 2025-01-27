Breaking Down Bruins' Bitter Rival Ahead of Monday's Matchup
The UCLA Bruins (14-6, 5-4) have another tough battle ahead as they will make the 13-mile drive across town to face their bitter rival, the USC Trojans (12-7, 4-4) on Monday night at the Galen Center. This matchup will be one for the books as both squads have earned season-defining wins this year.
The Trojans are nowhere close to the same team that lost to Saint Mary's, 71-36, in late November. They have started to improve in their new conference much like the Bruins have with wins over the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini and most recently, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Not the highest scoring team in the conference, the Trojans are posting an average of 77.1 points per game which is just a touch above the Bruins' 75.6 per game. They rank seventh in the Big Ten in both field-goal percentage (48.2%) and 3-point percentage (34.8%).
USC possesses one star player that has the potential to be a game-changer against the Bruins. Junior guard Desmond Claude has been stellar this season for the Trojans, averaging 16.9 points and 4.2 assists per game, leading the team in both categories. He will be priority No. 1 for UCLA.
There is a fair amount of depth for the Trojans offensively with five different players averaging over 10 points a game. Senior forward Saint Thomas is going to be the driving force in the post, averaging 11 points and six rebounds. At 6-7, UCLA should be able to manage his production down low.
It will be tough to decipher who has the upper hand in this game, but due to the Bruins' 3-1 record against top-25 teams, they likely have a slight advantage. Quality wins are in the favor of UCLA along with their current three-game win streak. Regardless, this game will be a classic rivalry battle.
Monday will mark the first of two matchups this season between the hated rivals. They will battle a second time to finish the regular season on Saturday, March 8 at Pauley Pavilion. Depending on how the season unravels, both of these matchups could be pivotal in both team's postseason chances.
