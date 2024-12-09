BREAKING: UCLA Back in the Polls
UCLA men's basketball's wins over Washington and then-No. 12 Oregon to open Big Ten play catapulted the Bruins up to the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
UCLA hadn't been ranked in the AP Poll since falling to New Mexico in just its second game of the year. This week's poll was revealed on Monday, and after the Bruins' upset victory over Oregon, they now rank 24th.
In the Coaches Poll, which was also revealed Monday, UCLA is a bit higher, coming in at No. 21.
The Bruins have won seven straight and only lost one game, the aformentioned game against New Mexico.
Below is a transcript from UCLA coach Mick Cronin's opening statement from his postgame press conference that followed the Bruins' 73-71 win over Oregon on Sunday.
"For 38, 39 minutes I thought we played great. First road game together as a group, I thought we played really well together for a long period of time. We’ve got work to do with our late game defense. Guys out there have played college basketball, but they haven’t played for you. We’ll watch it; no block out at the foul line, gave up an and-1, gave up an out of bounds play, didn’t step out on the last play. Defensively, we were not ourselves at the end of the game. We tried to give it away, we just got fortunate that we got a shot to go in at the end. We’ll take it and try to get better."
This week's USA Today Coaches Poll can be found here.
This week's AP Top 25 Poll can be found here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.