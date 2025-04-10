UCLA's Mara Predicted to Join Fellow Big Ten Team
UCLA sophomore center Aday Mara entered the transfer portal last week with no rumors as to his where he would land, until now. One college basketball expert has projected Mara to stay within the Big Ten conference, joining another one of the most historic universities.
On3 Sports' Joe Tipton has given an expert prediction that Mara will land with the Michigan Wolverines. Tipton reports that his confidence level on the prediction is about 60%, proving that there are some legs to this theory that the Zaragoza, Spain native would land in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Mara averaged 6.4 points on 59% shooting with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. His production grew by every game this past season, gradually becoming a bigger piece to the team's success. He is the ultimate rim protector with immense potential in his post moves.
The Wolverines just recently acquired 6-9 UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg through the portal and are now seeking a starting center to mirror much of what helped the team succeed last year with forward Danny Wolf and center Vlad Goldin.
Much like the Bruins, Michigan has been extremely aggressive in the portal, adding not only Lendeborg, but multiple other veteran players. Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire broke down the group of players that Mara could be joining if he were to commit.
"On3 has Mara as the fourth-best center in the transfer portal and the No. 45 player, regardless of position," Hole wrote. "Should he choose the maize and blue, that would give Michigan four transfers in the top 60, with Lendeborg at No. 1, [Morez] Johnson at No. 31, and [Elliot] Cadeau at No. 59."
Mara played just nine minutes with 4 points in UCLA's home loss to Michigan in early January. Wolverines head coach Dusty May likely saw some potential in the young star and paid attention to his steady growth throughout the season.
If Mara were to land with Michigan, it would continue to elevate the Wolverines to being a top team in not only the conference, but the nation. They would possess two of the top post players in the portal with multiple additions at the guard position. He would be a major help but would give the Bruins fits.
The positive thing for UCLA is that Coach Mick Cronin would be the Mara whisperer in the fact that he would know exactly how to approach the 7-3 big man. Michigan will likely be on the Bruins' schedule next season and if Mara is a Wolverine, Cronin will have the blueprint to limiting his success.
