Should UCLA Pursue Transfer Guard, Son of Former NBA Vet?
The UCLA Bruins have done a fabulous job rejuvenating their roster through the transfer portal after several departures this offseason. Despite the success, the Bruins may not be satisfied, looking to add another elite-scoring guard in junior Andrej Stojakovic.
Stojakovic will be seeking his third school in three years after starting his career at Stanford before transferring to Cal and now seeking another destination. As a Carmichael, California native, there is a strong chance that he would favor a school on the West Coast.
In his sophomore season with Cal, Stojakovic averaged 17.9 points, good for sixth-best in the ACC this past season. He shot 42.7% from the field, 31.8% from 3-point land, and added 4.7 rebounds to his season stat line.
At 6-7, this is a must-have piece for the Bruins next season. His size and play style would compare to current Bruin junior forward Eric Dailey Jr., who has the ability to produce in the post and around the arc. If the Bruins were to make a run at Stojakovic, they would need to shell out a substantial NIL bag.
Andrej is the son of 16-year NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic. He has a very similar play style to his father as a post-up shooter while proving to be crafty as a finisher at the rim. The soon-to-be junior started 28 of Cal's 29 games this past season, leading the team in points and blocks (1.2) per game.
UCLA has already added a pair of strong guards in Donovan Dent from New Mexico and Jamar Brown of Kansas City. They will also return Dailey and sophomore Trent Perry, but the addition of Stojakovic could boost this team from good to great.
Depth is the name of the game for head coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins. They succeeded in finishing as a top-four team in the Big Ten and earning a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament due to their depth. They were not the most skilled but were the most versatile.
No news has yet been released as to where Stojakovic is favoring for his junior year, but a 'do not contact' tag is attached to his portal announcement. Essentially, he will control which schools he talks to, as programs will not be able to directly initiate interest.
