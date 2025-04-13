Bruins Scheduled for Primetime Matchup with Familiar Foe
The UCLA Bruins are already making plans for a few of their non-conference matchups for the upcoming season and one former Pac-12 battle is set for another rematch in a primetime location at the start of the 2025-26 season.
Next season's battle between the Bruins and Arizona Wildcats will be featured on Friday, November 14 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the new home of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, per Jon Rothstein.
Making its debut in August of 2024, the Intuit Dome is the newest and best arena in the country, located just minutes away from UCLA's campus in Westwood. This contest is expected to be a major spectacle, drawing fans of both programs to support.
The Bruins and Wildcats have battled annually dating back to their time in the Pac-12 conference as both programs have moved on to different conferences. They will continue the tradition by playing in an NBA-size arena, hoping for close to 18,000 fans in attendance for the contest.
It is one of the most evenly matched battles in the sport as Arizona leads the all-time series, 31-30, over the Bruins. The first matchup occurred in 1998 as the Wildcats have won six of the last 10 meetings, although UCLA did finish the Pac-12 conference series with a 17-15 record.
Last year's result of the storied rivalry finished in the Bruins' favor, being their first matchup in non-conference play. UCLA gathered its best defensive games of the season as it defeated the Wildcats, 57-54, holding one of the Big 12's top teams to their lowest scoring total of the season.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau led the Bruins with 17 points while junior guard Skyy Clark chipped in with 15 of his own. Both players will be back for their senior seasons and will have another chance to battle the Tommy Lloyd-led Wildcats.
More games such as this, being featured in an updated, larger venue than Pauley Pavilion is extremely beneficial for the program as a whole and the ability to draw fans out to support. Despite a few underwhelming seasons of late, bringing fans back to UCLA basketball is paramount for its success.
