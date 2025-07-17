Will UCLA Get Past This Recruiting Headache?
The UCLA Bruins have been doing everything that they can when it comes to recruiting players in the 2026 class. They have been targeting multiple uncommitted prospects, and have landed multiple commitments in the class. They have landed commitments on both the offensive side of the football, as well as the defensive side of the football.
They have had to beat out many different teams for many different recruits, but a lot of their commits and misses have the same teams around them, as this has been an on-going trend for the Bruins.
They are hopeful to land another commitment soon, as they are set to see one of, if not their best recruiting target, fly off the recruiting board. That player being Rahsjon Duncan. Duncan is a very talented cornerback from the state California, as he is an in-state prospect. The in-state prospect plays for super exciting team at the high school level, as the Oakland, California athlete attends McClymonds High School.
The McClymonds High School star has been recruited by many of the nation's top schools, including the UCLA Bruins, Washington Huskies, the Arizona Wildcats, and the Arizona State Sun Devils. He is set to make his announcement soon, as he has his commitment is scheduled for July 20th. While there are many things worth noting, one thing that will stand out for the Bruins is the fact that they have to get past a team that has been a headache all recruitment long.
That team being the Washington Huskies, who have landed many of their top prospects in the class. They landed Brian Bonner, who was the top running back target for the Bruins. That was one of their biggest losses in the class, as they have also been targeting players like Ezaya Tokio. Tokio visited the Bruins but wouldn't commit to them and would turn to the Huskies instead.
The Bruins will also have to fight off another team in this one that has been a headache, as the Arizona Wildcats have landed many of their top targets, including Keytrin Harris, Oscar Rios, and others. This will be something people should pay attention to as this recruitment rounds the final corner and enters the home stretch for the checkered flag.
