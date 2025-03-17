REPORT: Bruins' Clark will Return for Senior Season
UCLA junior guard Skyy Clark is expected to stay in Westwood for his senior season after spending his first three years at three different schools. He has put together an impressive junior campaign and will reportedly be a Bruin next season.
Los Angeles Times UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch took to social media last week, reporting that he spoke with Clark, saying that he will be back in a Bruin uniform next season. Clark is a Los Angeles native and his decision can also be attributed to his success this season.
"Talked to Skyy Clark for a feature story but as an important side note he said he was definitely coming back next season," Bolch wrote. "A big piece in place going forward for UCLA."
He would follow that up:
"Said Skyy Clark: 'I’m staying here for sure. You heard it here first. I’m coming back for another year. I’m very happy here,'" Bolch wrote.
Bruin fans have to be elated with Bolch's report, as Clark has sprouted as one of the more productive players in the conference. His 3-point percentage has elevated while also being a 6-3 guard that has a knack for rebounds.
After having a career year at Louisville last season, where he averaged just over 13 points for an 8-24 Cardinals team, Clark was one of several transfers that joined UCLA this season. His production has lifted the Bruins from a sub-.500 team last year, to a 22-win team, back in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite not possessing gaudy numbers, Clark has still been a huge piece for this team all season long. Averaging 8.0 points on 45.2% shooting with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, the first-year Bruin has started all 32 games this season as a high IQ floor general.
It is only fitting that the hometown kid will be finishing his college career in Westwood. It will be interesting to see the stride he takes in his second season under Coach Mick Cronin, seeking to compete for a Big Ten title and a national championship.
Clark and the Bruins' quest for a national title begins with a first-round matchup against Utah State on Thursday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.