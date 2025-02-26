Will UCLA Become a Major Big Ten Threat in Years to Come?
The UCLA Bruins' first year in the Big Ten conference has been one rollercoaster of a ride with tastes of everything. From losing streaks to winning streaks, game-winning shots to heartbreaking defeats, the Bruins have surely kept their fans on their toes all season long.
The Bruins have done well compared to their crosstown rivals, the USC Trojans, in their first year in the conference. As of now, UCLA holds a 20-8 record with 11 wins and six losses against conference opponents and only sits 2.5 games back from the first-place standing.
The Trojans, on the other hand, sit at 14-13 overall and have not favored well against Big Ten opponents, only bringing in six wins all season. While every program goes through peaks and valleys, UCLA might have what it takes to stay consistent for years to come.
Coach Mick Cronin recently secured career victory No. 500, and with a winning coach like that leading the way for the Bruins, it is tough to bet against them. While Cronin has been very animated this season when he's disappointed in his players, it has always seemed to be fuel the players use for their next game.
It is hard to predict what programs will be good down the line since students move around every single season. Current Bruins may not be on the squad next season, but if the foundation is right, then UCLA could continue its pursuit to the top of the standings.
Several players have blossomed for UCLA this season. Whether it be their first season with the crew or their fourth, the chemistry has looked unbelievable. If the Bruins can continue their unselfish approach, incorporating sophomores to seniors on the roster, the Big Ten will be theirs before they know it.
As for this season, UCLA still has a chance to climb the standings before the conclusion of the season, but that would mean the squad would have to win out to even have a shot at first place. The race for first has become tight between four teams in the conference, but UCLA needs to focus on only what it can control.
