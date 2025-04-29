UCLA Basketball 2025-26 Home/Away Conference Matchups Revealed
UCLA men's basketball had a solid first year in the Big Ten, finishing fourth in the conference despite enduring a very up-and-down season.
With several transfer additions, including former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, and the return of star players Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr., the Bruins are in a position to make some noise in Year 2 in the league.
On Tuesday, UCLA's home and away conference matchups were revealed, as the Big Ten announced its matchups for the 2025-26 season.
Here are the Bruins' home games for next season:
Illinois
Indiana
Maryland
Nebraska
Purdue
Rutgers
Oregon
Washington
USC
UCLA will get some major relief next season when it comes to its conference away schedule. The Bruins will avoid having to play at some of the toughest environments in the Big Ten -- State Farm Center, Assembly Hall, Xfinity Center, Pinnacle Bank Arena and Mackey Arena -- all of which they had to travel to in their first year in the league, a brutal introduction to the conference.
UCLA struggled on the road last season, going an even 5-5. That should improve next season, given the improved roster and a rather smoother slate of away sites.
Here are the Bruins' road games for next season:
Iowa
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Ohio State
Penn State
Wisconsin
Oregon
Washington
USC
The three matchups that jump out with this slate are the two Michigan games and the Wisconsin meeting.
The Breslin Center is a brutal place to play for opponents. Michigan State, the defending conference champs, lost just one game at home last season. While the Spartans have lost their top three scorers from last season, including projected lottery pick Jase Richardson, a Tom Izzo team can never be counted out.
Crisler Center can get hectic when fans want to pack the place, and seeing as the Wolverines and Bruins were two of the Big Ten's biggest winners in the portal, you can expect that to be the case when they face off in Ann Arbor.
The Kohl Center presents another hostile environment. The Bruins defeated the Badgers in Westwood last season but were dismantled by Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.
Wisconsin was another big-time winner in the transfer portal, so this meeting should also serve as a marquee matchup.
