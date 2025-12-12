Forecasting UCLA’s Numbers Against Gonzaga

In a must win game for the Bruins, here is how their playmakers could stack up.

These predictions may come off a tad generous, but they need to be if there is any hope that UCLA can pull off an upset against No. 8 Gonzaga. A big emphasis in this game will be rebounding, something that will prove to be make-or-break for the Bruins.

Donovan Dent | G

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) leaves the court after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Easily the most volatile player on UCLA, Donovan Dent is capable of delivering a massive performance — but the pressure in a game like this could just as easily overwhelm him.

The encouraging news for the Bruins is that Mick Cronin revealed Dent had been playing through an injury earlier in the season. Now fully healthy, he has a real opportunity to steady himself and make a meaningful impact.

Prediction: 14 PTS, 5 AST, 2 REB

Skyy Clark | G

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) celebrates after a three pointer during the first half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark has really made a name for himself as of late. He has had performances where he looks like the best player in all of college basketball, and other times not so much. His 25-point, 77.8% shooting night versus Washington really proves how dangerous he can be.

This season, Clark is averaging 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 48.1%. We will need to see those number goes up against Gonzaga if there is hope for an upset.

Prediction: 17 PTS, 4 AST, 5 REB

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to a play during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The heart of the Bruins this season has been Tyler Bilodeau, as expected, but still, he has played great. This season, Bilodeau is averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds while shooting a very solid 52.1% from the field.

Bilodeau will easily prove to be the most crucial player for the Bruins in this one. As the Bruins' top scorer, he will look to keep the pace of the other Gonzaga stars.

Prediction: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey will have a significant role in and upset here. This season Eric Dailey Jr is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, while shooting 54.0%.

Dailey Jr will most likely be matched up against Graham Ike, who has been outstanding this season. With little doubt this game will come down to which player gains the upper hand.

Prediction: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and center Xavier Booker (1) leave the court after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has had a decent season so far, but outside of his scoring, we really haven’t seen much else from him. Although he’s listed as a forward, he has essentially been UCLA’s de-facto center, and the Bruins need more of that physical, interior-focused playstyle from him against Gonzaga.

On the year Booker is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, while shooting a team high of 63.3% from the field. He really needs to get his rebounding game going in this one, or it could prove to be a long night for the Bruins.

Prediction: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mike Cronin and UNC Asheville Bulldogs head coach Mike Morrell talk after the Bruins defeated the Bulldogs at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

If these players can perform anywhere close to these projections, UCLA has a real chance to pull off an upset. At this point in the season, the Bruins should fully understand their weaknesses — now it’s about adapting and executing when it matters most.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW