How UCLA Can Upset Gonzaga

The Bruins have yet to get a ranked win this season; however, there is an opportunity staring them in the face.

Gonzaga is ranked No. 8 in the country after stringing together a few notable ranked wins in the last month or so. Notable wins include Creighton, Alabama, and Kentucky. Like UCLA, their only loss came to a top-two team in the nation.

What Makes Gonzaga Great

Dec 7, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4) reacts after being called for a foul during a game against the North Florida Ospreys in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Obviously, the biggest reason why Gonzaga is so dominant is how many studs they have on their roster. Graham Ike and Braden Huff are both averaging +15 points this season. Add that production with Martio Saint-Supery, and the Bruins are backed into a wall.

The Bulldog's rebounding as a whole also makes them one of the top teams in the country. They are currently averaging 44.8 boards a game compared to UCLA's 34.2. Stats like these will tell the tale of the story before tip-off.

Gonzaga's turnover-to-steal ratio is another reason why this team feels so unbeatable. They currently average 10.5 turnovers to 9.2 steals per game. Their steals alone give them a massive edge; add that number to the self-inflicted turnovers that teams tend to struggle with against Zaga, and you're in a bad place.

UCLA's Recipe to the Game

For starters, UCLA needs to fix its rebounding problem. They really need to play a very gritty game, make every board challenging for the Bulldogs. If they can win the rebounding differential, this game will be close.

The Bruins cannot afford to be turnover-prone in this one. They need to play a clean, disciplined game, or things can get out of hand quickly. This responsibility falls heavily on Donovan Dent, who leads the team with 2.4 turnovers per game. His six turnovers against Cal were a major factor in that loss.

Gonzaga has shown they’re one of the best front-running teams in the country, and if UCLA gifts them extra possessions, the Bruins could find themselves in a hole they simply don’t have the personnel to climb out of.

The keys to this game are pretty straightforward for the Bruins. They have to prevent Gonzaga’s stars from taking over, which could prove to be UCLA’s toughest challenge. Rebounding must also be a major emphasis.

Gonzaga won’t give UCLA many second-chance opportunities, so the Bruins need to capitalize on every missed shot and win the battle on the glass to stay competitive.

